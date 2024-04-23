Harnessing mRNA Immunization Strategy for Challenging GPCR Protein Antibody Discovery, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this way, complex and tedious antigen extraction and purification steps in vitro could be completely avoided, greatly simplifying the GPCRs' antibody production process. Post this

In this way, complex and tedious antigen extraction and purification steps in vitro could be completely avoided, greatly simplifying the GPCRs' antibody production process. Next, mRNA immunization could be combined with traditional hybridoma fusion, B cell cloning or Beacon single B cell sorting platform for positive B cell screening to develop mouse/rabbit monoclonal antibodies.

R&D and production data showed that multiple transmembrane proteins could be custom-designed into mRNA for successful immunization with inspiring serum titer after two doses. In comparison with the traditional immunization strategy, the monoclonal antibody developed from mRNA-LNP immunization exhibited higher affinity and probability of recognizing/binding to natural antigens than protein, DNA or cell line immunization. Furthermore, mRNA-LNP immunization for antibody production could also be applied to other types of proteins, including secreted proteins, bacterial proteins and protein fragments.

Register for this webinar today to understand how an mRNA immunization strategy opens a new avenue in the antibody production of difficult protein targets and accelerates the development of antibody drugs against difficult-to-express targets.

Join Dr. Tingting Xiao, Antibody Senior Scientist, GenScript, for the live webinar on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 10:30am EDT (4:30pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Harnessing mRNA Immunization Strategy for Challenging GPCR Protein Antibody Discovery.

ABOUT GENSCRIPT

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is a world leader in technologies and services for life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid DNA synthesis technology, the company comprises four major business units: a life-science services and products business unit, a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business unit, an industrial synthetic products business unit, and an integrated global cell therapy company. GenScript accelerates scientific discovery and therapeutic breakthrough with its customers. Since its founding in New Jersey, USA in 2002, GenScript has expanded its operations to serve more than 200,000 customers across 100 countries with a dedicated team of 6,900 employees. As of December 31, 2023, 87,700 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide had cited GenScript 's services and products. Guided by its mission to make people and nature healthier through biotechnology, GenScript strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world.

For more information, please visit GenScript Biotech's official website https://www.genscript.com.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks