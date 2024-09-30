Harnessing Omega 3, 9, and 11 Fatty Acids and Cetylated Fatty Acids in Health and Nutrition, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the science behind omega 3, 9 and 11 fatty acids and their impact on metabolic processes and the adipose tissue. Attendees will gain insights into key evidence on the complementary effects of omega 3, 9 and 11 for systemic metabolic balance. The featured speakers will discuss the mechanism of action of stable, esterified cetylated fatty acid complexes in balancing inflammatory responses for skin and joint health. The speakers will also share practical strategies for incorporating these powerful ingredients into innovative product formulations.
TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar that explores the benefits of the ingredients of omega 3 and cetylated fatty acid complexes.
In this webinar, the expert speakers will offer a deep dive into the scientific underpinnings of omega 3, 9, and 11 fatty acids, examining their roles in metabolic processes and their impact on the adipose tissue. The attendees will gain a thorough understanding of how these fatty acids contribute to systemic metabolic balance, including a detailed review of the evidence supporting the synergistic effects of omega 3 along with omega 9 and 11.
Moreover, they will cover the unique properties and mechanisms of action of stable, esterified cetylated fatty acid complexes, which are pivotal for managing inflammatory responses with particular benefits for skin and joint health. They will also learn practical strategies for incorporating these potent ingredients into innovative product formulations, enabling them to leverage the health benefits of these fatty acids in their own product lines.
The attendees will also gain insights into how these exceptional ingredients can improve their formulations and meet the evolving demands of today's wellness, weight management, beauty and mobility markets. This webinar is ideal for formulators and marketers looking to enhance their product portfolio with cutting-edge solutions that drive success.
Register for this webinar today to gain practical strategies for incorporating omega 3 fatty acids and cetylated fatty acid complexes into product formulations relevant for wellness and weight management.
Join Derek Tobin, PhD, Clinical Research Manager, EPAX Norway; and Ari Mackler, PhD, MBA, Scientific Advisory Board Member, The Seder Group, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Harnessing Omega 3, 9 and 11 Fatty Acids and Cetylated Fatty Acids in Health and Nutrition.
