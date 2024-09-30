Harnessing Omega 3, 9, and 11 Fatty Acids and Cetylated Fatty Acids in Health and Nutrition, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar is ideal for formulators and marketers looking to enhance their product portfolio with cutting-edge solutions that drive success. Post this

Moreover, they will cover the unique properties and mechanisms of action of stable, esterified cetylated fatty acid complexes, which are pivotal for managing inflammatory responses with particular benefits for skin and joint health. They will also learn practical strategies for incorporating these potent ingredients into innovative product formulations, enabling them to leverage the health benefits of these fatty acids in their own product lines.

The attendees will also gain insights into how these exceptional ingredients can improve their formulations and meet the evolving demands of today's wellness, weight management, beauty and mobility markets. This webinar is ideal for formulators and marketers looking to enhance their product portfolio with cutting-edge solutions that drive success.

Register for this webinar today to gain practical strategies for incorporating omega 3 fatty acids and cetylated fatty acid complexes into product formulations relevant for wellness and weight management.

Join Derek Tobin, PhD, Clinical Research Manager, EPAX Norway; and Ari Mackler, PhD, MBA, Scientific Advisory Board Member, The Seder Group, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Harnessing Omega 3, 9 and 11 Fatty Acids and Cetylated Fatty Acids in Health and Nutrition.

