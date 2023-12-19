Harnessing Power Trio to Revolutionize Branding With Anti-PR Strategist Karla Jo Helms

Poor marketing means poor sales, but good storytelling and a trustworthy brand can help businesses find and keep the right customers Post this

On the podcast Helms narrates a tale of how data-driven market research, mathematics and a deep understanding of a client's vision can guide a brand's image and steer public sentiments. She turns the spotlight on Stu Showerman, founder of KnowBe4 and a PR success story of hers, then relates how they turned the tide in cybersecurity training and how the training will have a ripple effect on a company's market value.

Helms, known for her disruptive and forward-thinking approach, also discusses the novel influences of AI in content creation as a communication medium. The constantly evolving business environment makes it essential to follow the trends of technology in marketing and public relations. She knows that "poor marketing means poor sales, but good storytelling and a trustworthy brand can help businesses find and keep the right customers."

Helms' points for navigating the roadmap to success with PR's branding superpower:

connection, trust, distinct voice

Know the importance of your robust brand archetype to consistently position your distinct voice in sculpting public opinion to your advantage.

Build a toolbox of consistent communication strategies across your entire organization incorporating visual imagery to mold public perception and build trust.

Fine tune the art of relationship-building connections with your media and key influencers.

Consider podcasting, a rising star in the communication hall of fame.

Grant McGaugh notes of his guest, "Karla Jo doesn't just understand PR - she predicts where it will go." He continues "She touches on the importance of understanding AI for the future of content marketing and points to the validity of podcasting as a valuable tool for brand communication."

The Follow the Brand podcast, led by the insights of Grant McGaugh, CEO and personal branding coach with the 5 STAR BDM team, is ranked in the top ten personal brand podcasts worldwide. It dives into a curated collection of podcasts & articles, where technology and business intersect to focus on brand development to guide businesses in a rapidly evolving digital world.

