Harnessing Real-World Data for DEI: 3 Keys to Designing Representative Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

a persistent challenge for clinical trial teams is to balance the need for informed consent with addressing potential coercion and ensuring cultural sensitivity.

To help address these challenges, Jen Lamppa, PhD, will be hosting this webinar with guest speaker, Jacob Milliron, PharmD. Jacob is a Senior Real-World Data and Solutions Director at Inovalon and Jen serves as the Assistant Vice President of Clinical Analytics in Inovalon's Insights.

During this webinar, the speakers will discuss integrating insights to inform clinical strategy for underrepresented patients. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights and knowledge on how to use real-world data analytics solutions to promote DEI in clinical trials. Specifically, the webinar will cover topics such as obtaining insights into the treatment pathways for diverse populations, identifying ways to increase visibility into relevant social determinants of health (SDOH) barriers in underrepresented populations and acquiring tips on how to locate meaningful data on where and who is providing care for diverse populations.

Register for this webinar to gain valuable and actionable insights to promote DEI across the healthcare ecosystem. Join the featured speakers and be part of the impact that SDOH data has on the delivery of care, access to health services and clinical trials and patient outcomes.

Join experts from Inovalon, Jen Lamppa, PhD, AVP, Clinical Analytics; and Jacob Milliron, PharmD, MHA, Senior Real-World Data and Solutions Director, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 1pm EDT (7pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Harnessing Real-World Data for DEI: 3 Keys to Designing Representative Clinical Trials.

