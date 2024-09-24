Harnessing Real-World Data for Strategic Provider Targeting and Early Patient Identification in Precision Medicine, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how precision medicines require a shift from a traditional launch strategy and how leveraging real-world data can enhance the commercialization strategy, increase therapy adoption and help identify providers with treatment-eligible patients. Attendees will learn how daily lab result data can identify providers with therapy eligible patients early in the treatment decision window and increase field team efficiencies. The speaker will also share how to assess and score provider behaviors to inform the right resources that will effectively engage your customers and close knowledge gaps. Attendees will learn how precision medicine strategy can be improved to maximize success.
TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Using real-world data is vital for commercialization efforts to increase therapy adoption and return on investment. Provider identification and segmentation are crucial to inform a targeted marketing strategy that delivers the right message to the right provider at the right time.
This webinar will demonstrate how leveraging real-world data can accurately identify providers with treatment-eligible patients early in their healthcare journey. It will also highlight strategies for segmenting providers to optimize field force planning.
The expert speaker will also highlight how applied scoring methods based on provider testing and treatment behaviors can inform engagement plans.
Register for this webinar today to discover how leveraging real-world data can enhance the commercialization strategy, increase therapy adoption and help identify providers with treatment-eligible patients.
Join Kelly Williams, MBA, BSN, RN, VP of Insight Solutions, Diaceutics, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Harnessing Real-World Data for Strategic Provider Targeting and Early Patient Identification in Precision Medicine.
