Harnessing the Value of Data to Maximize Your eClinical Assets, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's clinical trials, there is a network of computerized systems that help support trial activities such as screening, randomization, drug supply, data capture and analysis and patient outcomes — to name a few. With multiple systems in use for every trial, the scale and complexity of data in a clinical trial have grown such that efforts to reconcile and analyze the massive amount of data can often delay study results. Knowing how to better analyze data and avoid common roadblocks and delays by using eClinical data management systems is crucial for maximizing results and achieving desired outcomes.
Join this webinar to learn about maximizing eClinical assets. The featured speaker will uncover common integration pitfalls, improved methods to analyze data, the implications of data changes and ways to maximize reconciliation efforts.
Join Bryan Clayton, Chief Commercial Officer, endpoint Clinical, for the live webinar on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Harnessing the Value of Data to Maximize Your eClinical Assets.
