Harneys & Neota Logic Partnership in Offshore Investment Funds: How Harneys Automated SP Launches and Increased Revenue Through a Fixed-Fee Model

"By partnering with Neota Logic, we have replaced a fragmented, email-led process with a guided digital experience that gives clients clearer visibility and faster turnaround." James Smith, Partner, Funds & Asset Management, Cayman Islands Post this

In a market where clients are weighing up three law firms at once, the firm that moves fastest wins the mandate.

Harneys works with investment managers and fund managers who come to the firm to structure and launch new funds. They operate in one of the most active corners of offshore finance, and they have choices. Every leading law firm can structure a Cayman Segregated Portfolio Company and its Segregated Portfolios.

What separates firms is the experience of getting to launch: how quickly draft documents land, how confident the client feels about progress, and how little of their time is consumed by repetitive data collection.

The old way of managing this process created unnecessary friction across the whole industry. Clients waited. Teams spent hours on administration rather than advice. Harneys saw an opportunity to do it differently.

THE PROBLEM: A PROCESS BUILT FOR A DIFFERENT ERA

The challenge Harneys faced is one most law firms will recognise.

New segregated portfolios require collecting the same large volume of data to define the commercial and legal terms of the portfolio. The tools traditionally relied on operate in silos, creating a fragmented process.

The friction was predictable:

Excel questionnaires sent by email, with days lost chasing incomplete answers

Lawyers manually re-keying responses into precedent documents

Revisions cycling back and forth over email

CIMA registration requiring the same data entered all over again

Clients had no visibility. Lawyers spent hours re-keying rather than advising. In a market where three firms routinely pitch the same mandate simultaneously, the firm that can deliver the fastest at a competitive rate wins.

The firms losing weren't losing on capability -- they were losing on speed and experience.

THE SOLUTION: SP ACCELERATE

Harneys wanted a cohesive system that enabled collaboration, accuracy and exceptional client delivery. They partnered with Neota Logic to build SP Accelerate: a guided, branded digital application that collects every data point the firm needs, then carries that data through review, document drafting, client approval, and CIMA registration without re-entry.

No re-keying. No chasing. No silence.

For the Client: Instead of an Excel document in their inbox, the client works through a clean digital application that adapts to their structure as they go. Complete in a single, guided session. Real-time visibility on progress throughout. Reduced email exchanges.

For the Harneys Team: Once the application is submitted, the data flows directly into document generation. The full precedent suite is produced automatically. Lawyers review and advise rather than retype. CIMA-ready output is built in from day one.

"SP Accelerate has changed the way we deliver fund launches. By partnering with Neota Logic, we have replaced a fragmented, email-led process with a guided digital experience that gives clients clearer visibility and faster turnaround. It also frees our lawyers from repetitive administrative tasks, allowing them to focus on providing expert advice. For clients, that means a smoother launch process, fewer back-and-forth exchanges, and the confidence that their matter is progressing quickly and accurately." -- James Smith, Partner, Funds & Asset Management, Cayman Islands

RESULTS: 12 MONTHS POST-DEPLOYMENT

THE FIXED-FEE ADVANTAGE

With drafting time compressed and workflow standardised, Harneys introduced a fixed-fee model for SP launches. By removing the ambiguity of billable hour invoicing, clients benefit from cost certainty, whilst Harneys eliminates the risk of revenue leakage where matters exceed agreed fee estimates. The fixed-fee model has proven to be a compelling differentiator, increasing the firm's win rate on competitive pitches.

Reputational positioning: SP Accelerate is now cited by clients and service providers as a reason for selecting Harneys.

New client segment: Emerging managers who found the old process daunting now self-serve through early stages.

Cross-sell: Clean data makes it straightforward to scope adjacent work at peak client engagement.

WHY DIGITISING THIS PROCESS CHANGES THE COMMERCIAL OUTCOME

Automating data collection and document production is not just an efficiency measure. It directly affects the firm's ability to win and retain clients:

First draft advantage. In competitive pitches, the firm that gets to a first draft fastest wins more often than not. Removing days of manual re-keying from every mandate means Harneys consistently moves quicker than firms still relying on Word questionnaires.

Real-time visibility. A sponsor who can see exactly where their matter stands does not call a competitor. The dashboard eliminates the silence that used to open the door to losing the relationship mid-mandate.

Consistency and accuracy. Manual re-keying introduces errors. Automation eliminates them. Every document is produced from the same validated data using firm-approved, standardised precedents.

Fixed-fee certainty. With the process standardised, Harneys productised SP launches by introducing a fixed-fee model. This pricing transparency has proven to be a positive marketing tool, increasing win rates with new clients.

Access to new clients. Managers who previously found the SP process daunting can now self-serve through early stages. A segment the firm was not capturing is now within reach.

WHAT ALMOST DERAILED IT

Most case studies skip this section. This one does not, because what nearly went wrong is usually what the next firm needs to hear before they start.

1. Scepticism About a Digital Front Door

They worried that automating intake would feel transactional to clients and erode the relationship.

The fix was counter-intuitive: rather than working around the sceptics, the team brought them into the design of the workflow as primary stakeholders. Once they saw the experience firsthand, they became the loudest internal advocates.

2. Precedent Ownership Across Offices

Different offices held subtly different versions of the same precedent documents. Reconciling them before automation was painful and added weeks to the timeline.

The unexpected upside was a firm-wide standardised template suite that now has commercial value across the broader funds practice.

WHY NEOTA LOGIC?

Harneys evaluated multiple platforms before selecting Neota Logic. Two things made the difference:

No-code authority in the hands of the practice. The team can update question logic, refine precedent clauses, and adjust workflow rules without engineering tickets. The platform evolves with the practice, not behind it.

End-to-end automation in one environment. Process, document, and decision automation natively integrated, with CIMA-ready output built in.

Media Contact

Katie Pham, Neota Logic, 1 7656505138, [email protected], https://neotalogic.com/

SOURCE Neota Logic