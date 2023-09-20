Harold Iselin and Hank Greenberg Named to City & State's '2023 Upstate Power 100' List

Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Harold N. Iselin and Henry M. Greenberg are recognized on City & State's "2023 Upstate Power 100" list.

According to City & State "The Upstate Power 100 recognizes the most influential people in government, business, academia, health care and advocacy shaping politics and policy in Upstate New York."

City & State recognized Iselin and Greenberg as "two attorneys you need to know in Albany [who] bring extensive knowledge of state government to their work with Greenberg Traurig."

Iselin is the managing shareholder of the firm's Albany office and co-chairs the firm's Government Law & Policy Practice. He focuses his practice on governmental affairs, health care, and insurance matters, representing diverse clients before the New York State executive branch and state legislature. Additionally, he has represented numerous clients in managed care and insurance transactions, often involving complex regulatory issues. Iselin has been named to multiple editions of City & State's 'Albany Power 100 list' and 'Health Care Power 100' list.

Greenberg is a Litigation shareholder in the firm's Albany office and is a past president of the New York State Bar Association, the largest voluntary state bar association in the nation. A former counsel to the New York State Attorney General, general counsel to a major New York State agency and federal prosecutor, Greenberg has handled numerous high-profile matters. He concentrates his practice on civil litigation, criminal and civil investigations, and regulatory and administrative law. Greenberg currently holds leadership positions on a number of professional committees and other bodies, including counsel to the New York State Commission on Judicial Nomination, which nominates New York's Court of Appeals Judges and chairs the Third Department Judicial Screening Committee. He also is a member of The American Law Institute, State Judicial Screening Committee, New York State Judicial Institute on Professionalism in the Law, and Advisory Group of the New York State and Federal Judicial Council. He is vice chair of Statewide Programming for The Historical Society of the New York Courts, Life Fellow of the New York Bar Foundation, and Fellow of the American Bar Foundation.

