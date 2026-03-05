Harrell Funeral Home Honors Justin Whitley as 2025 Hospice Caregiver of the Year

"Justin has a remarkable gift for connecting with families during their most vulnerable moments," Harrell said. Post this

"This banquet is our opportunity to honor the individuals who quietly and faithfully care for families when they need it most," said Jason Harrell, partner of Harrell Funeral Home. "Hospice caregivers bring comfort, dignity, and peace into some of life's most sacred moments. We are deeply grateful for the difference they make every day in our community."

Honoring Exceptional Caregivers Across Central Texas

Each year, families served by Harrell Funeral Home are invited to nominate hospice caregivers who made a meaningful difference during their loved one's journey. These nominations reflect heartfelt stories of caregivers who provided reassurance, compassion, and guidance during times of uncertainty.

The 2025 Hospice Caregiver of the Year nominees included:

Julie Bilyeu – Magnolia Hospice (Austin)

Kima Coltharp – Blue Bonnet Hospice (Wimberley)

Marilyn Hibser – Generations Health Care

Bruce Lininger – Enhabit Hospice

Beatrice Martinez – Halcyon Hospice (San Marcos)

Katie McPherson – Christopher House

Lidia Mendoza – Heart to Heart Hospice

Julie Price – Magnolia Hospice (San Marcos)

Brandy Trumbull – Elara Caring (New Braunfels)

Valarie Villegas – Three Oaks Hospice

Justin Whitley – Hospice Austin

Nearly 500 votes were cast by families and community members—a record-breaking response that reflects the profound impact these caregivers have on those they serve.

Announcing the 2025 Hospice Caregiver of the Year

Justin Whitley of Hospice Austin was selected as the 2025 Hospice Caregiver of the Year based on nominations and community voting.

"Justin has a remarkable gift for connecting with families during their most vulnerable moments," Harrell said. "Families shared how his calm presence brought reassurance, how he truly listened, and how he helped them feel supported and less alone. His compassion and dedication reflect the very best of hospice care."

Whitley was presented with a weekend retreat at Sonesta Bee Cave, along with a dining experience at Chisos Grill and additional gifts to provide rest and renewal. The award was made possible through the generosity of local community partners.

Community Partners Help Give Back to Caregivers

The banquet was made possible through the support of local businesses committed to honoring hospice caregivers and the families they serve. Contributing partners included ForeverLT, Eterneva, ATX Cremation, Sage Hill Inn & Spa, Whiskey Ridge Restaurant, TopGolf, Sonesta Bee Cave, and Chisos Grill.

A special "Giving Back" Bingo event allowed caregivers to win meaningful gifts they could share with families in their care, further extending compassion and support throughout the community.

A Lasting Commitment to Supporting Caregivers and Families

At Harrell Funeral Home, supporting hospice caregivers is an extension of their mission to care for families with compassion and dignity.

"We have the privilege of walking alongside families during life's most difficult moments, and we see firsthand the extraordinary impact hospice caregivers make," Harrell said. "Their compassion brings comfort, their presence brings peace, and their care leaves a lasting imprint on every family they serve."

Harrell Funeral Home serves families throughout Austin, Dripping Springs, Kyle, Kingsland, Llano, and surrounding Hill Country communities.

About Harrell Funeral Home

Harrell Funeral Home is the largest family-owned funeral home in Central Texas, serving families from its locations in Austin, Dripping Springs, Kyle, Kingsland, and Llano. Alongside its sister company, ATX Cremation, Harrell Funeral Home provides both traditional funeral services and simple cremation options, ensuring families have meaningful choices that reflect their needs and wishes. Dedicated to providing compassionate, personalized care that honors every life and supports every family, Harrell Funeral Home is guided by its mission to Lead with Love, Serve with Honor, and Guide with Light, and remains deeply committed to serving families and supporting the caregivers who walk beside them.

Media Contact

Starlyn, Harrell Funeral Home, 1 (512) 914-3397, [email protected], https://www.harrellfuneralhomes.com/

SOURCE Harrell Funeral Home