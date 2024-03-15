Harris ERP Partners with Learnsoft to Deliver a Learning and Talent Management Solution

Learnsoft CEO, Robbie Abt, added, "We understand the government sector, and like Harris ERP, we know it comes with unique challenges. This partnership enables our technologies to work together to help train workforces on a grander scale. We're very excited to see what the future brings." Post this

Efficiency through integration: In addition to Harris ERP's existing offerings, the seamless integration between platforms will make it possible for Harris ERP customers to track, manage and deliver impactful learning experiences to their end users.

Enhanced employee onboarding: The new white-labeled learning platform will allow Harris ERP customers to provide comprehensive onboarding programs to their employees, ensuring a smooth and effective transition into their roles.

Increased ability to train and reskill employees: Learnsoft's proven track record of delivering learning and talent management to government organizations will aid Harris ERP customers in developing and retaining talent.

Kory Logan, Executive Vice President of Harris ERP, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are delighted to be partnering with Learnsoft to deliver valuable learning technology directly to our customers. Learnsoft's experience in the government sector makes their solution for learning and talent management an excellent addition to our existing offerings. We believe this integration will be transformative for current and future customers."

Learnsoft CEO, Robbie Abt, added, "We understand the government sector, and like Harris ERP, we know it comes with its own set of unique challenges. This partnership enables our technologies to work together to help train workforces on a grander scale. We're very excited to see what the future brings."

To learn more about this partnership, please visit learnsoft.com

About Harris ERP:

Harris ERP provides robust, integrated public sector software designed to meet the unique challenges of local government and utility organizations. With a deep commitment to client success, Harris ERP offers a comprehensive suite of solutions to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

About Learnsoft Technology Group:

Learnsoft offers organizations in highly regulated industries comprehensive training technology solutions. Learnsoft delivers a fully configurable, SaaS-based enterprise learning technology platform encompassing LMS (Learning Management System) and TMS (Talent Management System) capabilities. Designed for ease of use, content integration, and intelligent reporting, Learnsoft provides a complete, integrated view of an organization's learners and their learning progress.

Media Contact

Jaisalyn Santiago, Learnsoft, 1 8636979896, [email protected], www.learnsoft.com

SOURCE Learnsoft