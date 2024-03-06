Harris Teeter and Consalo Family Farms launch Mandarins Making a Difference campaign

Help eliminate hunger by purchasing Little Smoochies mandarin oranges at N.C. Harris Teeter stores

MATTHEWS, N.C., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter and Consalo Family Farms are teaming up to provide fresh produce to those in need through their Mandarins Making a Difference campaign. For every pound of Little Smoochies mandarins purchased at North Carolina Harris Teeter locations from March 6 – 12, Consalo Family Farms will donate a pound of mandarin oranges to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

"Hunger relief is Harris Teeter's top priority in giving back to the community," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for Harris Teeter. "Our trusted vendor Consalo Family Farms shares this dedication, and we're honored to work together to donate much-needed nutritious produce."

One in seven Carolinians consistently struggles to access enough food for their families – the Mandarins Making a Difference donation will support North Carolina's food banks in addressing this persistent food insecurity within the community.

Consalo Family Farms is a family-owned grower, packer, shipper, importer and distributor of fresh fruit and vegetables and has been in the produce industry since 1927. Their Little Smoochies mandarins are one way Harris Teeter provides their customers with fresh, healthy products at a great value.

"The Mandarins Making a Difference campaign unites Consalo Family Farms' passion for high-quality produce with our dedication to giving back to the community," said Chelsea Consalo, executive vice president at Consalo Family Farms. "We're grateful for Harris Teeter and the generosity of their customers for helping make this donation possible."

For more information, visit harristeeter.com and stay connected on Instagram and Facebook.

About Harris Teeter:

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

About Consalo Family Farms:

Specializing in citrus, blueberries, herbs, cooking greens, salad items, and more, Consalo Family Farms is a fully vertically integrated company headquartered in the heart of south Jersey. Family owned and operated with humble beginnings in 1927, the company offers year-round supply, custom packaging, private label, storage, and shipping solutions for retailers throughout North America.

For more information about Consalo Family Farms, visit consalofamilyfarms.com and stay connected on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Paige Hamer, Harris Teeter, 7048443101, [email protected]

SOURCE Harris Teeter