Harris Teeter associates recognized as 'Top Women in Grocery' by Progressive Grocer

Three Harris Teeter leaders awarded for excellence in the retail food industry

MATTHEWS, N.C., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Harris Teeter associates were honored with a Top Women in Grocery award for their outstanding achievements and leadership in the retail food industry.

Each year, Progressive Grocer celebrates exceptional professionals through their Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) awards program. Winners, who make meaningful impacts in their businesses and communities, are selected based on nominations from colleagues and leaders.

Three Harris Teeter associates were recognized across two different categories:

Store Managers

Sheronda Irick , Harris Teeter Store #118, Holly Springs, N.C.

, #118, Hope Starrett , Harris Teeter Store #357, Greenville, S.C.

Rising Star

Anisha Patel , Pharmacy Operations Manager

"Our exceptional associates drive the success of Harris Teeter," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs and customer relations for Harris Teeter. "We are proud to have such remarkable women inspiring and guiding our teams."

ABOUT HARRIS TEETER

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

Media Contact

Michelle Hampton, Harris Teeter, 9194072985, [email protected], www.harristeeter.com

SOURCE Harris Teeter