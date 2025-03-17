Harris Teeter celebrates its 65th birthday this week in stores

Harris Teeter commemorates 65 years of serving the community with birthday celebrations across its stores

MATTHEWS, N.C., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This March, Harris Teeter is celebrating 65 years of enriching lives through fresh foods, high quality ingredients and superior customer service. Harris Teeter stores are honoring this milestone with special birthday events, bringing together shoppers and associates for fun and festivities.

On Saturday, March 22, from 12-2 p.m., all Harris Teeter locations will host a birthday bash featuring free balloons and samples of delicious bakery cake. Select locations will have additional samplings and special events at their in-store beer and wine bars. The fun doesn't end there – shoppers can enjoy savings on various grocery items with deals like Birthday BOGOs and more, starting March 18.

"This is more than just a birthday for Harris Teeter – it's a celebration of community, and our customers and associates are at the heart of it," said Tammy DeBoer, president of Harris Teeter. "For 65 years, Harris Teeter has been dedicated to offering the best groceries and later adding pharmacy and fuel services. Our loyal shoppers and valued associates are the foundation of our success, and we are thrilled to celebrate together, bringing fun, joy, and gratitude to the entire Harris Teeter community."

Harris Teeter has been "in food with love" since 1960, when grocers W.T. Harris and Willis L. Teeter joined forces to bring a stellar shopping experience to customers across North Carolina. Today, Harris Teeter is the neighborhood market of choice throughout the Southeast, with more than 250 stores, 70 fuel centers, and 36,000 valued associates.

For more information about the 65th birthday celebration and additional promotions, visit harristeeter.com and follow Harris Teeter on Instagram, Facebook and X.

Since 1960, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

