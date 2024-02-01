Harris Teeter celebrates Raleigh, N.C. and Durham N.C. fuel center openings with $0.40 off per gallon fuel discount

Shoppers are encouraged to fill up during the grand openings when both centers will feature a special $0.40 off per gallon discount Feb. 2 – Feb. 4.

MATTHEWS, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter is proud to welcome customers to its Creedmoor and Hope Valley Fuel Centers in Raleigh, N.C. and Durham, N.C. as the company celebrates each fuel center's grand openings Feb. 2 – Feb. 4 with a $0.40 off per gallon fuel promotion. Customers will receive a $0.20 off per gallon promotion from Feb. 7 – Feb. 13. The promotions apply to both fuel centers during those dates.

The fuel centers offer customers $0.03 off per gallon every day with the use of a VIC card. Shoppers are encouraged to fill up during the grand openings when both centers will feature a special $0.40 off per gallon discount Feb. 2 – Feb. 4.

At each of its Fuel Centers, Harris Teeter strives to provide customers with an excellent experience through high-quality products and great customer service.

Normal fuel center operating hours are 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. and 24 hours at the pump. Shoppers can redeem Harris Teeter fuel points for cents off the gallon at the fuel pump of any Harris Teeter Fuel Center or BP station. For details on earning and redeeming Fuel Points, please visit the Harris Teeter Fuel Point website.

The company operates more than 70 fuel centers throughout Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Fast Facts:

Creedmoor Fuel Center - Raleigh

Address: 7310 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh, NC 27613

Promotion Date: Feb. 2 – Feb. 4 and Feb. 7 – Feb. 13

Store Hours: Staffed daily from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.; fuel available for purchase by debit/credit card 24 hours

Fuel Dispensers: 5

Hope Valley Fuel Center - Durham

Address: 7115 NC-751 Hwy, Durham, NC 27707

Promotion Date: Feb. 2 – Feb. 4 and Feb. 7 – Feb. 13

Store Hours: Staffed daily from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.; fuel available for purchase by debit/credit card 24 hours

Fuel Dispensers: 7

Media Contact

Paige Pauroso, harristeeter.com, 7048443101, ppauroso@harristeeter.com

SOURCE Harris Teeter