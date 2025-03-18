Harris Teeter celebrates Raleigh, N.C. Fuel Center grand opening with $0.40 off per gallon fuel discount

Customers can use fuel points to save up to $1.00 off per gallon

MATTHEWS, N.C., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter is proud to welcome customers to its Stonehenge Market Fuel Center in Raleigh, N.C., as the company celebrates its grand opening March 21-23 with a $0.40 off per gallon promotion. Additionally, customers will receive $0.20 off per gallon from March 24 – April 22. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these limited-time promotions during the grand opening dates.

Harris Teeter Fuel Centers and Fuel Points provide significant savings on fuel purchases and add value to our Harris Teeter customer shopping experience. Customers receive $0.03 off per gallon every day with the use of a VIC card at a Fuel Center, plus more ways to save at the pump when using Harris Teeter Fuel Points.

For every 100 fuel points redeemed at a Harris Teeter Fuel Station, or participating BP or Amoco station, customers can earn $0.10 off per gallon. The more points you earn, the more you save, up to $1.00 off per gallon. There are no limits on how many fuel points you can earn!

Customers can earn fuel points in Harris Teeter stores every day in three easy ways:

Use your VIC Card every time you shop at a Harris Teeter store and earn one fuel point for every dollar you spend.

Purchase a gift card at Harris Teeter and earn double fuel points – $25 in gift cards = 50 fuel points.

in gift cards = 50 fuel points. Fill a non-federally funded prescription at any Harris Teeter pharmacy and earn 50 fuel points for each prescription.

Customers can view their fuel points online, on the Harris Teeter app or at the bottom of their Harris Teeter receipt.

At each of its Fuel Centers and Harris Teeter stores, Harris Teeter strives to provide customers with an excellent experience by offering high-quality products and great customer service, all at an unbeatable value.

Regular fuel center operating hours will be 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. and 24 hours at the pump. Shoppers can redeem Harris Teeter fuel points for cents off the gallon at the fuel pump of any Harris Teeter Fuel Center or participating Amoco and BP stations. For details on earning and redeeming Fuel Points, please visit the Harris Teeter Fuel Point website.

Fast Facts:

Address: 7310 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh, NC , 27613

Promotion Date: $0.40 off per gallon – March 21-23; $0.20 off per gallon – March 24 – April 22

Store Hours: Staffed daily from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

– Fuel available for purchase by debit/credit card 24 hours

Number of fuel dispensers: 5

About Harris Teeter

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

Media Contact

Michelle Hampton, Harris Teeter, 9194072985, [email protected], harristeeter.com

SOURCE Harris Teeter