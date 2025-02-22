Harris Teeter Celebrates Supermarket Employee Day on Feb. 22

Harris Teeter associates rewarded for hard work and dedication to their communities

MATTHEWS, N.C., Feb. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter joins supermarkets and food manufacturers nationwide in celebrating the fifth-annual Supermarket Employee Day. This day recognizes team members at every level for the work they do feeding families and enriching lives.

Harris Teeter's valued associates, and all grocery store workers, are essential parts of each community they serve. From our store locations to our distribution centers and everywhere in between, our associates serve an important role in their communities to help enrich lives and feed families.

"Every day, but especially on Supermarket Employee Day, I am so grateful for our amazing associates," said Tammy DeBoer, president of Harris Teeter. "I hope you will join me in thanking our amazing teams when you visit your Harris Teeter on February 22."

To say 'Thank You' to our associates, Harris Teeter is offering each valued associate a free $59 HT Plus Membership along with free lunch and other discounts and rewards in stores.

About Harris Teeter: For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kroger, has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

