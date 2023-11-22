Harris Teeter donates 34,000 Thanksgiving meals as part of annual Harvest Feast Campaign

This donation was part of Harris Teeter's annual Harvest Feast campaign, which included four bag packing volunteer events with Harris Teeter associates in Washington, D.C., Raleigh, Charlotte, and Charleston.

MATTHEWS, N.C., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, Harris Teeter and its vendor partners donated 34,000 Thanksgiving meals in partnership with four of Harris Teeter's partner food banks. The meals will be distributed by the food banks to ensure families in need can celebrate the holiday with a full Thanksgiving dinner.

In total, Harris Teeter and its vendor partners donated 8,500 meal bags, which contain food for a family of four's meal, including a whole turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, and fudge brownies. Harris Teeter partnered with Cargill, Ocean Spray, General Mills, Bruce's Yams, Idahoan Foods, McCormick, Kraft, and King's Hawaiian to make this donation possible.

"The number of hardworking families, including children, seniors, and veterans, within our communities who do not know when they will have their next meal, is astonishing," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for Harris Teeter. "More and more families in our communities rely on the help of our food bank partners. It is so important to Harris Teeter to partner with our food banks to provide meals, while also giving our customers a convenient way to give back through our Harvest Feast Round Up campaign at checkout."

This donation was a part of Harris Teeter's annual Harvest Feast campaign, which included four bag-packing volunteer events with Harris Teeter associates in Washington, D.C., Raleigh, Charlotte, and Charleston. Harris Teeter is proud to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Lowcountry Food Bank, Capital Area Food Bank and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

Harris Teeter associates volunteered at each food bank location to help pack the products into reusable Harris Teeter grocery bags so the food banks could more easily distribute the Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

This event is hosted in conjunction with Harris Teeter's Harvest Feast Round Up Campaign, where customers are invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at checkout; 100% of funds raised in stores benefit their local food bank. Harris Teeter partners with 19 food banks to ensure funds remain local.

In 2022, Harris Teeter shoppers and associates donated more than $1 million through that year's Harvest Feast campaign for those facing food insecurity. Since 2005, Harris Teeter's Harvest Feast Round Up campaign has raised more than $12 million in monetary donations and hundreds of thousands of pounds of nonperishable food.

About Harris Teeter

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

Media Contact

Paige Pauroso, Harris Teeter, 704.844.3101, [email protected]

SOURCE Harris Teeter