Harris Teeter donates 8,500 Thanksgiving meal bags to families through annual Harvest Feast campaign

The Harvest Feast campaign included four meal-packing volunteer events with Harris Teeter associates in Washington, D.C., Raleigh, Charlotte, and Charleston, South Carolina

MATTHEWS, N.C., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, Harris Teeter and its vendor partners donated 8,500 Thanksgiving meal bags to four of Harris Teeter's partner food banks as part of its annual Harvest Feast campaign. Each bag provides for a family of four to enjoy a delicious holiday meal, with the total donation capable of feeding 34,000 people. The food banks, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Lowcountry Food Bank, Capital Area Food Bank, and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, will distribute these meals to help local families in need enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.

Each meal bag contains food for a family of four's Thanksgiving meal, including turkey breast, stuffing, yams, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, rolls, and cake mix, plus a reusable Harris Teeter shopping bag. Harris Teeter partnered with Bruce's Yams, Idahoan Foods, Kraft, Betty Crocker, King's Hawaiian, and Ocean Spray to make this donation possible.

"As our communities continue to face food insecurity, Harris Teeter remains committed to supporting all families struggling to find their next meal," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for Harris Teeter. "Through the Harvest Feast Campaign and our partnerships with local food banks, we're not just packing meals – we're sharing hope and holiday cheer with those who need it most."

Harris Teeter associates volunteered at each food bank location to help assemble the meal bags to support the efforts of the food banks' distribution system.

This event coincides with Harris Teeter's in-store Harvest Feast Round Up campaign, where customers are encouraged to round up their purchase total to the nearest dollar at checkout. The round up campaign continues through year-end, and 100% of funds raised in stores benefit shoppers local food bank. Harris Teeter partners with 19 food banks across its operating area to ensure funds make a direct impact on the local communities it serves.

Since 2005, Harris Teeter's Harvest Feast Round Up campaign has raised more than $13 million in monetary donations and hundreds of thousands of pounds of nonperishable food.

To learn more about Harris Teeter's round up campaigns, visit the Harris Teeter website: harristeeter.com/i/round-up.

About Harris Teeter:

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

Media Contact

Paige Hamer, Harris Teeter, 704-844-3101, [email protected], harristeeter.com

SOURCE Harris Teeter