Harris Teeter hosts hiring event on May 30 for retail operations positions

MATTHEWS, N.C., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter is hosting hiring events at all Harris Teeter store locations on Thursday, May 30 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Harris Teeter is ready to hire hundreds of new associates in roles across all departments for full-time and part-time employment, which include roles such as produce clerks, bakery clerks, customer service associates, plus hourly and salaried leadership roles. The hiring event will take place from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at all Harris Teeter locations.

Interested applicants should visit the Customer Service Desk at any Harris Teeter store on Thursday, May 30 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and ask to speak to an interviewer about a position with Harris Teeter. The team will interview every candidate and discuss job opportunities in that location.

The company encourages all interested applicants to explore available jobs at http://www.harristeeter.jobs and apply online. This step is preferred but not mandatory for an interview.

"We're excited to hire full-time and part-time associates who are seeking a career with a purpose," said Lauren Furr, Director of Learning and Development and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "We are proud to offer meaningful career opportunities where associates can help us live our purpose to enrich lives."

Harris Teeter believes in supporting associates by offering resources, benefits and training to support and develop associates.

Harris Teeter offers competitive pay, a 401(k) plan with company match, paid vacation and personal days, flexible scheduling, educational assistance programs and profit-sharing bonuses.

Harris Teeter proudly offers comprehensive mental health resources for associates, including free, 24/7 counseling sessions and medical benefits for full-time employees.

For the past two years, Harris Teeter has been recognized as one of the 'Most Trustworthy Companies in America' by Newsweek. Harris Teeter was also recognized in 2023 by Newsweek as 'America's Greatest Workplaces' and 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.'

Interested applicants can see a list of Harris Teeter's comprehensive benefits on our website.

About Harris Teeter: For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

