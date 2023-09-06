Harris Teeter hosts hiring event on September 7 for retail operations positions

Company recruiting for salaried and hourly roles in all locations

MATTHEWS, N.C., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter is thrilled to announce a hiring event scheduled for Thursday, September 7. Harris Teeter is ready to hire hundreds of new associates in roles across all departments for full-time and part-time employment. Harris Teeter is eager to add qualified associates to its retail operations, which include roles such as produce clerks, bakery clerks, and baggers, plus hourly and salaried leadership roles. The event will take place from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at all Harris Teeter locations.

"We are excited to hire full-time and part-time associates seeking a career with a purpose," said Lauren Furr, Director of Learning and Development & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "We are eager to welcome new associates to the Harris Teeter family who will help us live our purpose to enrich lives"

Harris Teeter offers resources, benefits and training to support and develop associates and make their lives easier including:

Health & Wellness

Medical benefits for full-time associates

Free counseling sessions available 24/7 as well as other mental health resources

Life insurance

Financial

401(k) plans with a company-matched contribution

Saving plans and flexible paycheck delivery options

Profit sharing twice a year

Continuing Education Assistance

Partnerships with Queens University and the University of Phoenix to help associates further their educational opportunities

Educational leave of absence for associates who wish to continue employment with Harris Teeter while away at college

Vacation, Personal Hours & Associate Perks

Paid vacation days, paid personal days plus paid days for jury duty and bereavement

Flexible scheduling

Associate-only discounts on select grocery items

If interested in joining the Harris Teeter team, visit any Harris Teeter location on Thursday, September 7 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. An applicant should go to the Customer Service Desk upon arrival and ask to speak to an interviewer about a position with Harris Teeter. The team will interview every candidate and discuss job opportunities in that location.

The company encourages all interested applicants to explore available jobs at http://www.harristeeter.jobs and apply online. This step is preferred but not mandatory for an interview.

About Harris Teeter: For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

Media Contact

Paige Pauroso, Harris Teeter, 7048443101, ppauroso@harristeeter.com

SOURCE Harris Teeter