Harris Teeter Introduces Harry the Happy Dragon Plushie to Support Local Food Banks

MATTHEWS, N.C., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter is excited to introduce the Harry the Happy Dragon plush toy, a cuddly companion with a cause. Modeled after Harris Teeter's beloved mascot, Harry the Happy Dragon, shoppers can purchase this plush at any Harris Teeter location while supplies last.

The plush retails for $12, and $3 from each sale directly supports Harris Teeter's local food bank partners including the Lowcountry Food Bank, Second Harves Food Bank of Metrolina, Harvest Hope, and several other major food banks across the retailer's footprint.

"Harris Teeter is dedicated to making a positive impact in our local communities," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs at Harris Teeter. "By purchasing the Harry the Happy Dragon plush toy, our shoppers can join us in addressing food insecurity and supporting essential food bank services, while taking home a new friend for their children to enjoy. Harry the Happy Dragon not only brings smiles to young faces but also serves as a gentle reminder of the importance of giving back to our communities."

The introduction of plush Harry is the latest of Harris Teeter's year-round efforts to support local food banks; other initiatives include round up campaigns, food donations and volunteering events.

For more information about plush Harry the Happy Dragon and Harris Teeter's community involvement, visit harristeeter.com, and stay connected on Instagram and Facebook. Images of plush Harry can be found here.

