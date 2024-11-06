Harris Teeter launches 2024 Harvest Feast Round Up campaign to benefit local food banks this holiday season

Shoppers donated more than $920,000 to food banks during last year's Harvest Feast campaign.

MATTHEWS, N.C., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today the launch of its Harvest Feast Round Up Campaign. Now through Dec. 31, Harris Teeter customers are invited to round up their transactions to the nearest whole dollar at checkout; 100% of funds raised will benefit hunger relief partners in local communities.

In 2023, Harris Teeter shoppers and associates donated more than $920,000 through last year's Harvest Feast campaign for those facing food insecurity. Since 2005, Harris Teeter's Harvest Feast Round Up campaign has raised more than $13 million in monetary donations. Harris Teeter is committed to supporting food bank partners in several ways, including donating millions of pounds of food to our partner food banks, packing holiday meal bags each year as part of the Harvest Feast Campaign and raising money through various charity events.

"More and more families in our communities rely on the help of our food bank partners which is why it is so important to Harris Teeter to provide a convenient way for shoppers to give back," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for Harris Teeter. "The number of hardworking families, including children, seniors and veterans, within our communities who do not know when they will have their next meal, is astonishing."

Harris Teeter is proud to partner with 19 agencies throughout its marketing areas to help eliminate hunger for food insecure families throughout the year. Both Harris Teeter's food bank and food pantry partners are assigned stores within their service areas to ensure 100% of the funds collected through this campaign remain local to the community in which the donation is made.

"We are continuously overwhelmed by the generosity of our valued associates and customers who help us provide millions of meals to our community members in need each year. It is important to remind our shoppers that every dollar raised at their Harris Teeter will go directly to serving hungry families within their community," said Robinson.

The success of Harris Teeter's Harvest Feast campaign hinges on the generosity of its loyal shoppers and valued associates. Supporting our neighbors in need is more important than ever and Harris Teeter hopes for continued participation again in 2024.

To learn more about Harris Teeter's Harvest Feast Round Up campaign, click here.

About Harris Teeter: For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kroger, has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

