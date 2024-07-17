Harris Teeter Launches Backpack Boosters Round Up Campaign

Company accepting monetary donations at registers to support students, childhood hunger programs

MATTHEWS, N.C., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today the launch of its Backpack Boosters Round Up Campaign to help provide nutritious meals and school supplies to students-in-need.

Now through Sept. 24, customers are invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar to support this effort. Customers can support the campaign at checkout and self-checkout.

The funds collected through Backpack Boosters will benefit local food bank backpack programs which provide nutritious meals and snacks to families-in-need across Harris Teeter's operating area.

In select North and South Carolina counties – Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston and Lancaster – the funds will be divided evenly between Second Harvest Food Bank of the Metrolina and Classroom Central.

Classroom Central's mission is to equip students-in-need to learn by collecting and distributing free school supplies to students and teachers, which is a mission Harris Teeter is thrilled to support again this year.

"While many families look forward to weekends, there are many children who leave school on Friday afternoon not knowing when they'll receive their next meal," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for Harris Teeter. "With generous contributions from our associates and customers to support our Backpack Boosters Round Up campaign, we can help those children and their families who are facing food insecurity and make sure they have the supplies needed to thrive in the classroom every day of the year."

100% of funds collected through this campaign will benefit the local community in which the donation was made.

About Harris Teeter: For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

