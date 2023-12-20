Harris Teeter launches nationwide floral delivery in partnership with FTD

Orders placed before 10 a.m. are eligible for same-day delivery Monday through Saturday

MATTHEWS, N.C., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter, a leading grocery retailer, known for its commitment to customer satisfaction and quality products, is thrilled to introduce a new service that will add a burst of color to customers' lives - floral delivery!

Now customers can conveniently order and send beautiful floral arrangements plants, balloons and gifts through Harris Teeter's floral delivery service to friends and family down the street, in another state, or across the country. Delivery is completed through Harris Teeter's partnership with DoorDash and is an extension of Harris Teeter's already popular in-store floral services.

Harris Teeter and FTD, LLC, a leader in floral arrangements and delivery for more than 110 years, have partnered to introduce this new service to Harris Teeter customers. Customers can conveniently order arrangements and have the arrangements delivered right to their front door.

Whether it's celebrating anniversaries, hosting summer parties, wishing someone a happy birthday, or expressing sympathy, Harris Teeter's floral delivery service has the perfect bouquet for every occasion.

"At Harris Teeter, we understand the power of flowers to brighten someone's day and create lasting memories," said Director of Corporate Affairs, Danna Robinson. "Our new floral delivery service is an extension of our commitment to providing our customers with top-quality products and exceptional service, all while making your Harris Teeter shopping experience as convenient as possible. We are thrilled to offer this convenient option for our customers to send love, appreciation and well wishes to their friends and family."

Ordering flowers through Harris Teeter is made easy and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Each flower arrangement is meticulously crafted, ensuring a visually stunning presentation.

Orders placed before 10 a.m. are eligible for same-day delivery, available Monday through Saturday.

About Harris Teeter: For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kroger, has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

