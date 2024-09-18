Harris Teeter Launches New HT Traders Line Featuring Convenient and Delicious Ready Made Meals

Convenient and fresh ready-made dishes at exceptional prices now available across all Harris Teeter locations

MATTHEWS, N.C., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter is excited to launch its new HT Traders Ready Made Meals line of entrees and sides. Now available at all stores in the Fresh Foods section, shoppers can purchase a variety of different dishes at their neighborhood Harris Teeter, simply heat the preprepared meal at home in the microwave or oven and enjoy with their families.

"Our customers lead busy lives, and we at Harris Teeter understand the importance of convenience in the grocery shopping experience," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs at Harris Teeter. "Our new line of ready-made meals makes it easier than ever for our customers to indulge in a delicious meal made of the fresh, high-quality ingredients Harris Teeter is known for."

The HT Traders Ready Made Meals line includes individual and family-sized entrees as well as side dishes, all crafted with care. The prepared meals and sides include:

Chicken alfredo, spaghetti, Italian sausage, macaroni and cheese, and other pasta dishes.

Homestyle cooking like Sunday pot roast, meatloaf with redskin potatoes, and Yukon mashed potatoes.

mashed potatoes. Southwestern cuisine including blackened chicken strips, enchiladas, and fajita chicken with yellow rice.

These meals are available across all Harris Teeter locations and can be found in the deli section. Prices range from $6.99 for smaller side dishes, to $19.99 for larger family-sized entrees, with most individual meals priced at $9.99.

To keep up with the latest Ready Made Meals deals and promotions, visit harristeeter.com

