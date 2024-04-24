Harris Teeter launches Round Up Campaign to benefit the USO

Since 2012, company has donated more than $13.6 million to the USO through the 'Support The People Who Serve' campaign

MATTHEWS, N.C., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today the launch of its annual Support USO – For the People Who Serve Round Up Campaign to benefit the USO. Now through July 16, Harris Teeter shoppers are invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at checkout; 100 percent of funds raised will be donated to local USO locations throughout Harris Teeter's marketing areas. The campaign is held in support of active duty military and their families, as well as wounded service members, those transitioning back to civilian life and families of the fallen.

"Each year, we are overwhelmed by the generosity of our valued associates and loyal customers who continue to rise to the challenge and support the USO through this campaign," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for Harris Teeter. "Harris Teeter is proud to continue its partnership with the USO to support our service members and their families."

The company distributes 100 percent of these donations to support local USO centers to help strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. The USO provides programs, services, and entertainment at more than 250 centers worldwide.

"We are grateful for Harris Teeter and their shoppers who continue to support the USO's mission in strengthening the well-being of the people who serve in America's military and their families through the 'Support the People Who Serve,' Round Up Campaign," said Larissa Rydin, Vice President of Corporate Alliances at the USO. "The contributions made through this campaign have a direct impact on the lives of our service members and their families around the globe."

In 2023, the Support Our Troops Round Up Campaign raised more than $1.1 million; bringing the total raised since 2012 to more than $13.6 million.

About the USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Harris Teeter

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kroger, has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, N.C., Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

http://www.harristeeter.com

Media Contact

