Harris Teeter Launches Round Up Campaign to Support Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief Efforts

Starting Sunday, Sept. 29 through Oct. 28, 2024, all round up donations will benefit the American Red Cross to help people affected by Hurricane Helene.

MATTHEWS, N.C., Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter today announced a customer-facing Round Up campaign to support disaster relief efforts for communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. Starting tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 29 at all stores, customers can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar at checkout for the next 30 days to benefit the American Red Cross. 100% of funds donated will go directly to the Red Cross, which is providing relief and resources to those who are affected.

"Our commitment to the communities we serve is at the heart of what we do," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for Harris Teeter. "By participating in our Round Up campaign, our customers can play a vital role in helping those affected by Hurricane Helene. We've seen firsthand how even small contributions can lead to significant support for our nonprofit partners."

As part of our ongoing commitment to community support, Harris Teeter encourages customers to join this effort and make a difference. Whether it's rounding up at the register or contributing in other ways, every bit helps in the road to recovery for those in need.

"We are grateful for partners like Harris Teeter as we work together to provide comfort and hope to people when they need it most," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "Thanks to the generosity of Harris Teeter's customers and associates, the American Red Cross, alongside our partners, is able to help support families who experienced the heartbreaking devastation from Hurricane Helene."

Customers are invited to participate in the Round Up campaign at any Harris Teeter location starting Sunday through Oct. 28, 2024.

"Hurricane Helene has left many in our communities facing unprecedented challenges, and we believe it's our responsibility to step up and help," Robinson added. "Together, we can provide essential support and hope to those who need it most."

