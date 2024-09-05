Harris Teeter Pharmacy Encourages Community Well-Being by Offering Flu, COVID and RSV Vaccinations During Peak Seasons

Updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines are available at all Harris Teeter pharmacies. Customers can also earn grocery coupons for receiving their vaccines.

MATTHEWS, N.C., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today that the new 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine is now available at all Harris Teeter pharmacy locations. Customers are encouraged to visit any Harris Teeter Pharmacy to receive their vaccination or schedule a vaccine appointment online.

Along with the updated COVID-19 vaccine, Harris Teeter Pharmacy offers vaccine protection against other common respiratory viruses, including influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

"It's incredibly important to stay up to date with your vaccines each year. Vaccines are crucial in maintaining our community's health and resilience against evolving viruses," said Lindsay Capozziello, director of pharmacy. "By getting your updated flu and COVID-19 shots, you are not only protecting yourself but also helping to safeguard those around you, particularly the most vulnerable among us."

The CDC recommends that everyone aged 6 months and older receive an updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine to protect against the potentially serious outcomes of COVID-19. It is safe to receive COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same visit.

Receiving the updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine is crucial for enhancing protection against the latest virus strain. Unlike previous boosters, this updated vaccine is administered in a single dose and is now available at all Harris Teeter pharmacies. Not only does it provide immediate protection, but it also helps reduce the risk of developing Long COVID, which can lead to prolonged symptoms after infection.

"At Harris Teeter Pharmacy, we believe in making it as easy as possible for our customers to stay on top of their health needs," Capozziello said. "By offering vaccinations and pharmacy services conveniently located in-store, we help protect against infectious diseases and promote healthy communities."

Before the fall and winter seasons arrive, Harris Teeter Pharmacy encourages everyone to ensure their vaccinations are up to date. Harris Teeter Pharmacy offers a range of vaccinations year-round, making it easy to receive the care you need when it's most convenient for you. Our pharmacy provides access to Flu, COVID-19, RSV, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, HPV, Influenza, Measles/Mumps/Rubella, Meningitis, Pneumonia (3 types), Shingles, and Tdap vaccines.

Harris Teeter customers can earn a $5 grocery coupon for getting a flu shot or a $15 coupon for getting a flu shot and an additional vaccine on the same day. Exclusions apply.

Care meets convenience at Harris Teeter Pharmacy where customers can easily schedule an appointment online or simply walk in. Our experienced pharmacists are available to help determine which vaccines are appropriate for each family member.

To learn more about Harris Teeter Pharmacy's vaccine services, please visit https://www.harristeeter.com/health/pharmacy.

ABOUT HARRIS TEETER

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

Media Contact

Paige Hamer, Harris Teeter, 7048443101, [email protected], https://www.harristeeter.com/

SOURCE Harris Teeter