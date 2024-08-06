Harris Teeter Ranked Among Best Supermarkets by Newsweek Readers

Harris Teeter is proud to be ranked the No.2 Supermarket in the 2024 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards. This accolade recognizes Harris Teeter's dedication to delivering an exceptional shopping experience with fresh products and unique ingredients, innovative offerings and valued associates.

MATTHEWS, N.C., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter is proud to be ranked the No.2 Supermarket in the 2024 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards. This accolade recognizes Harris Teeter's dedication to delivering an exceptional shopping experience with fresh products and unique ingredients, innovative offerings and valued associates.

Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards allows readers to vote for their favorite companies, products and services across various categories. The Best Supermarket category celebrates the variety in the grocery scene and recognizes excellence in shopping experience, convenience, store atmosphere, and product variety, quality and value.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because our customers and valued associates voted for Harris Teeter as one of the best supermarkets," said Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter's director of corporate affairs. "At Harris Teeter, we always strive to offer the 'best' – in products, quality, value, conveniences and the overall customer experience. We're honored to be recognized and give all the credit to our incredibly talented associates, who earned this recognition for Harris Teeter."

Across more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in seven states and the District of Columbia, Harris Teeter offers high-quality products, unique ingredients and delicious prepared foods at exceptional prices. Through Harris Teeter's VIC card program, customers have access to discounts, special offers and fuel rewards. For more information, visit harristeeter.com and stay connected on Instagram and Facebook.

