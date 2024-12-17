Harris Teeter Recognized Among Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2025

Harris Teeter is dedicated to honoring the diversity of its associates by creating an inclusive atmosphere where everyone can be their authentic, true selves.

MATTHEWS, N.C., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter today announced it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity" for 2025. Harris Teeter is dedicated to honoring the diversity of its associates by creating an inclusive atmosphere where everyone can be their authentic, true selves.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek for our workplace culture, which emphasizes inclusion and belonging," said Lauren Furr, Harris Teeter's director of learning & development and diversity, equity, and inclusion. "Fostering a sense of belonging among our diverse workforce is a core part of who we are. We take pride in celebrating the unique contributions of every associate and remain committed to creating an environment where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential."

Harris Teeter values the talents of its diverse associates and recognizes that a diverse workforce contributes significantly to its success. In addition, Harris Teeter strives to provide equitable opportunities through its community partnerships, which address food insecurity, support local education, encourages health and wellness initiatives and fosters development of underserved communities.

In cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, Newsweek interviewed more than 223,000 employees across the United States about their companies' diversity policies and efforts. The program highlights that "Diverse workforces cultivate creativity and innovation that stem from a mix of perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds, fostering a dynamic environment where new ideas come to life."

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

