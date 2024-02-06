Harris Teeter recognized with 2023 Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation

Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality.

MATTHEWS, N.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter has received a 2023 Bronze Level Healthy Workforce Designation from Cigna Health care for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and vitality of the Company's valued associates through a workplace well-being program.

Harris Teeter offers resources, benefits, and training to support and develop associates and enrich their lives. These benefits include healthcare benefits for full-time assocites, free mental health counseling services available 24/7, as well as other mental health resources, parental leave, access to mobile health clinics and appointments, plus ways to earn money for living healthier lives.*

"At Harris Teeter, associate health is our top priority; we are honored to be recognized with the Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation" said Ted Harrington, vice president of human resources. "We understand the important role associate well-being plays in an organization's success and are proud to enrich the lives of our valued associates through our Benefits and Wellness programs."

The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation evaluates organizations based on core components of their well-being program, including leadership and culture, program foundations and execution, policies and accommodations and additional areas. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality.

"Higher vitality is linked to a more motivated, connected, and productive workforce," said Kari Knight Stevens, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, The Cigna Group. "Employers that foster vitality will fuel a healthier workplace and drive business and economic growth. That's why we're proud to recognize employers for their efforts to prioritize multiple dimensions of wellness, build a culture of health and boost employee engagement."

"Receiving this honor is a testament to Harris Teeter's dedication to the enhancement of its healthy work culture through the establishment and growth of their employee well-being and engagement programs," said Harrington.

*Specific eligibility requirements apply.

About Harris Teeter: For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kroger, has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

