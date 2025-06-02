Harris Teeter to Host Companywide Hiring Fair on June 3

Recruiting full- and part-time roles across various departments, all Harris Teeter stores will offer interviews and information about job opportunities

MATTHEWS, N.C., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter will host a companywide hiring event on Tuesday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all Harris Teeter locations. Harris Teeter is ready to hire new associates in roles across all departments for full-time and part-time employment, including produce clerks, bakery clerks, baggers, plus hourly and salaried leadership roles.

"We're thrilled to welcome new associates to Harris Teeter to help us live our purpose to enrich lives," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs. "Our companywide hiring fair is a great opportunity to meet those looking for retail operations positions."

Harris Teeter offers resources, benefits, and training to support and develop associates, including:

Health & Wellness

Medical benefits for full-time associates

Free counseling sessions available 24/7, as well as other mental health resources

Life insurance

Financial

401(k) plans with a company-matched contribution

Saving plans and flexible paycheck delivery options

Profit sharing twice a year for hourly associates and annually for salaried associates

Continuing Education Assistance

Partnerships with Queens University and the University of Phoenix to help associates further their educational opportunities

and the to help associates further their educational opportunities Educational leave of absence for associates who wish to continue employment with Harris Teeter while away at college

Vacation, Personal Hours, & Associate Perks

Paid vacation days, paid personal days, plus paid days for jury duty and bereavement

Flexible scheduling

Associate-only discounts on select grocery items

If interested in joining the Harris Teeter team, visit any Harris Teeter location on Tuesday, June 3, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Applicants should go to the Customer Service Desk upon arrival and ask to speak to an interviewer about a position with Harris Teeter. The team will interview every candidate and discuss job opportunities in that location.

The company encourages all interested applicants to explore available jobs at harristeeter.jobs and apply online. This step is preferred but not mandatory for an interview.

ABOUT HARRIS TEETER

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

