Harris Teeter to Host Companywide Hiring Fair on June 3

Recruiting full- and part-time roles across various departments, all Harris Teeter stores will offer interviews and information about job opportunities
MATTHEWS, N.C., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter will host a companywide hiring event on Tuesday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all Harris Teeter locations. Harris Teeter is ready to hire new associates in roles across all departments for full-time and part-time employment, including produce clerks, bakery clerks, baggers, plus hourly and salaried leadership roles.
"We're thrilled to welcome new associates to Harris Teeter to help us live our purpose to enrich lives," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs. "Our companywide hiring fair is a great opportunity to meet those looking for retail operations positions."
Harris Teeter offers resources, benefits, and training to support and develop associates, including:
Health & Wellness
- Medical benefits for full-time associates
- Free counseling sessions available 24/7, as well as other mental health resources
- Life insurance
Financial
- 401(k) plans with a company-matched contribution
- Saving plans and flexible paycheck delivery options
- Profit sharing twice a year for hourly associates and annually for salaried associates
Continuing Education Assistance
- Partnerships with Queens University and the University of Phoenix to help associates further their educational opportunities
- Educational leave of absence for associates who wish to continue employment with Harris Teeter while away at college
Vacation, Personal Hours, & Associate Perks
- Paid vacation days, paid personal days, plus paid days for jury duty and bereavement
- Flexible scheduling
- Associate-only discounts on select grocery items
If interested in joining the Harris Teeter team, visit any Harris Teeter location on Tuesday, June 3, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Applicants should go to the Customer Service Desk upon arrival and ask to speak to an interviewer about a position with Harris Teeter. The team will interview every candidate and discuss job opportunities in that location.
The company encourages all interested applicants to explore available jobs at harristeeter.jobs and apply online. This step is preferred but not mandatory for an interview.
ABOUT HARRIS TEETER
For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 70 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.
Media Contact
Michelle Hampton, Harris Teeter, 9194072985, [email protected], https://www.harristeeter.com/
SOURCE Harris Teeter
