Harris Teeter to host drug take-back event on Oct. 28 at four store locations

The company will host drug take-back events on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day at four Harris Teeter locations

MATTHEWS, N.C., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter will host a drug take-back event at four of its Charlotte locations from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 , as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. These events will provide a safe, convenient and anonymous way for local residents to dispose of unused or expired medications.

Oct. 28, 2023 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Shoppes at Davis Lake: 8445 Davis Lake Parkway, Charlotte, N.C.

Stonecrest: 7852 Rea Road, Charlotte, N.C.

Morrocroft Village: 6701 Morrison Boulevard, Charlotte, N.C.

Riverbend Village: 4701 Smith Farm Road, Charlotte, N.C.

Harris Teeter has partnered with SAFE KIDS and local law enforcement to assist with the event, which provides Mecklenburg County residents an opportunity to properly dispose of old, unused, or outdated prescription medication in an environmentally and legally safe method. The goal is to help the police department keep medications off the street by proper disposal of prescription medications, and knowing the dangers associated with drug abuse.

You can find more information about Harris Teeter's commitment to drug disposal solutions on our website.

Since its inception in 2010, DEA's National Prescription Take Back Day has removed almost 17 million pounds of unneeded medications from communities across the country according to the DEA.

According to the DEA, more than seven million Americans abuse prescription drugs, according to the 2009 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Survey on Drug Use and Health. And every day, on average, 2,500 teens use them to get high for the first time, according to the Partnership for a Drug-Free America. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

