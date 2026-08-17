Leggett Inc. is marking 60 years in business with a limited-time $60 discount on preseason heating and cooling maintenance, giving Harrisburg homeowners another reason to consider the company among the most affordable HVAC repair options in the region.

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Family-owned HVAC and plumbing company Leggett Inc., serving the Harrisburg area since 1966, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. To mark the milestone, the company is offering $60 off preseason air conditioning and heating maintenance, an affordable option for area homeowners who are not currently enrolled in a service plan.

How Is Leggett Keeping HVAC Repair Affordable in Harrisburg?

Leggett Inc. is offering the anniversary discount to help area homeowners catch small mechanical issues before they turn into costly breakdowns. Preventive maintenance visits allow licensed technicians to inspect and tune HVAC systems ahead of peak heating and cooling seasons, often heading off the kind of expensive repairs that come with neglected equipment.

Homeowners and business owners across central Pennsylvania who are not already on a maintenance plan can take advantage of the $60-off preseason maintenance offer during Leggett's anniversary year. Leggett backs its installations and repairs with a 24-month money-back guarantee through the ServAssure Dealer Alliance, an alliance of dealers committed to technician training and customer satisfaction standards.

What Makes Leggett a Trusted HVAC and Plumbing Provider Across Central Pennsylvania?

Leggett Inc. built its reputation on up-front pricing, factory-trained technicians and a guarantee that repairs and installations get done right the first time. The company says its licensed team approaches every job with the goal of long-term reliability rather than quick fixes that leave homeowners facing repeat service calls.

Factory-trained and NATE-certified technicians: Leggett employs NATE-certified staff who train directly with manufacturers, including Trane, Carrier, Generac and Rheem, giving customers access to specialized diagnostic knowledge for a wide range of heating and cooling equipment.

Full-service capability beyond HVAC: Leggett also employs licensed plumbers and electricians, handling water heaters, water treatment systems and standby power alongside its core heating and cooling work.

"With our experience and team of trained technicians, we stand prepared to help homeowners and business owners find the right solutions for any heating and cooling need," Leggett Inc. states.

Central Pennsylvania residents searching for dependable, budget-conscious HVAC repair now have an added incentive to schedule service during Leggett's anniversary year, before the promotional window closes.

Frequently Asked Questions About HVAC Repair Services

Here are the answers to frequently asked questions about scheduling affordable HVAC repair services in Harrisburg with Leggett Inc.

What are the most affordable HVAC repair services in Harrisburg?

Leggett Inc. positions its $60-off preseason maintenance offer, up-front pricing and 24-month guarantee as an affordable path to HVAC repair for Harrisburg homeowners not enrolled in a service plan.

How long has Leggett Inc. been in business?

Leggett Inc. has operated as a family-owned company since 1966 and is celebrating 60 years of service to central Pennsylvania in conjunction with this anniversary promotion.

Does Leggett Inc. only handle HVAC repair?

No. Leggett Inc. also provides plumbing and electrical services, including water heater installation and water treatment, in addition to its heating and cooling repair work.

About Leggett Inc.

Leggett Inc. is a family-owned company that has served homes and businesses across central Pennsylvania since 1966. It provides HVAC installation, maintenance and repair alongside plumbing and electrical services performed by licensed technicians. The company is a factory-authorized dealer for brands including Trane, Carrier, Generac and Rheem.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Leggett Inc., 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://leggettinc.com/

SOURCE Leggett Inc.