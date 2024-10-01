Harrison Contracting Company Launches Wrapped In RED: A Non-Profit Dedicated to Supporting Veterans and Future Industry Leaders

"This foundation gives us a way to connect our clients, team members, and family to causes that mean the most to our team here at HCC. We certainly look forward to what we can achieve together with this effort," said Chris Murphy, COO at Harrison Contracting. Post this

With the launch of Wrapped In RED, we are proud to embody the values that define us—Image, Responsibility, Diligence, and an Uncompromising spirit. We are taking a bold step toward making a lasting impact on both our industry and the lives of our veterans," said Calvin Pate, CEO at Harrison Contracting. "Wrapped In RED is our way of investing in the future while honoring the past. Join us as we embark on this journey to make a difference!"

The Purpose Behind Wrapped In RED

The foundation was born from a desire to make a greater impact on communities while addressing the evolving needs of the painting and construction industries. As Harrison Contracting has grown, so has its understanding of the critical role that veterans and young professionals play in its success.

Veterans often face unique challenges in transitioning back to civilian life, and Wrapped In RED is poised to offer assistance in this area. Whether in the form of financial grants or special projects for veterans. Wrapped In RED aims to provide additional support where needed most.

At the same time, the foundation is intently focused on nurturing the next generation of skilled professionals. Recognizing the growing need for expertise in the construction and painting industries, Wrapped In RED seeks to offer aid to young people pursuing careers in these fields. By supporting education and vocational training, the organization is laying the groundwork for a strong, resilient future workforce.

Key Initiatives

Wrapped In RED's mission centers around three core pillars:

Scholarships for Aspiring Professionals: Wrapped In RED will offer scholarships to students who are passionate about entering the painting and construction trades. These scholarships are designed to ease the financial burden of education, ensuring that motivated individuals have the support they need to succeed. Recipients will gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to excel in their chosen fields, benefiting both their careers and the industry at large.

Veteran Assistance: Wrapped In RED aims to support veterans in their transition to civilian careers by providing financial assistance, special project needs, and other resources. These grants seek to enhance the lives of those who have bravely served our country by supporting their ongoing efforts for stable and rewarding lives post military.

Community Volunteer Projects: Wrapped In RED will also be involved in community-driven projects, where volunteers from the painting and construction industry can lend their expertise to improve and renovate local spaces. From enhancing building with a fresh new look to refurbishing public buildings, these projects will give professionals the chance to make a hands-on difference in their communities while contributing to the greater good.

Leadership Perspectives

Wrapped In RED is the brainchild of the leadership team at Harrison Contracting company, and primarily led by Calvin Pate, Chris Murphy, Sean Gillespie, and Joshua Boatright who are driven by their passion for combining industry growth with social responsibility. As a team, they have overseen the creation of Wrapped In RED from its inception and have shaped its mission to align with Harrison Contracting's values of patriotism, responsibility, and stewardship.

Sean Gillespie, Director of Strategic Alliances at Harrison Contracting, discussed what Wrapped In RED means to him: "I'm proud to be a part of something that goes beyond "what we do" and touches "how we serve". Having this opportunity to steward industry growth and at the same time care for needs of veterans is an honor as my father served in the Navy, I served in the Army, and my nephew now serves in the Air Force."

How You Can Support Wrapped In RED

As Wrapped In RED begins its mission, community involvement and support are crucial. Individuals and organizations interested in supporting the foundation's goals can contribute in several ways:

Donations: Financial contributions will directly support the scholarships, veteran assistance grants, and community projects that Wrapped In RED facilitates.

Partnerships: Harrison Contracting is open to partnering with like-minded organizations who share their vision of service and growth in the industry. Whether through joint projects or sponsorships, there are many ways to get involved.

Volunteer Opportunities: For those looking to get hands-on, Wrapped In RED offers various volunteer opportunities that allow industry professionals to make an immediate impact on local communities.

For more information on how to donate, partner, or volunteer, visit https://www.hccwrappedinred.org/

Looking Ahead: The Future of Wrapped In RED

As Harrison Contracting and Wrapped In RED look toward the future, their mission remains clear: to support veterans, nurture the next generation of professionals, and strengthen the communities they serve. By aligning industry expertise with community needs, Wrapped In RED is poised to create a lasting legacy of service, growth, and impact.

With a strong foundation, passionate leadership, and a commitment to giving back, Wrapped In RED is more than just a nonprofit—it's a movement dedicated to making a real difference.

