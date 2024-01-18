Hart, Inc., a Health Care Technology Company, Selects Kansas City for New Headquarters

"The legacy of digital health companies in the region and the innovation coming out of this sector creates opportunities for our market to attract companies that are building the next generation of digital health technology," said Tim Cowden, president and CEO of KCADC. Post this

Originally founded in 2012 in Orange County, Calif., transitioning to Kansas City will allow Hart direct access to key clients located in the region. The new headquarters, located in the River Market district, will create 35 high-paying jobs representing more than $3 million in annual payroll.

"Hart will join more than 100 digital health companies located in the region," said Dick Flanigan, CEO of Digital Health KC. "From startups to large enterprises, the companies in the Kansas City market are working to solve health care's toughest challenges through the power of information technology."

Kansas City is at the center of health care and data, with 25,000 experienced professionals working in digital health. Firms throughout the area are continuously innovating in the areas of virtual care, health data management and visualization, health care analytics and more.

"Kansas City is on a roll," said Steven Anthony, vice president of business development with the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, Missouri. "Our economy and specifically our digital health sector has seen tremendous growth in recent years and it's rewarding to see Hart, Inc. adding to that momentum."

Several of the tech industry's most recognizable brands are headquartered in the Kansas City region, including Garmin, H&R Block, T-Mobile and VML. In 2023, the region was recognized as a federal "tech hub" of elite innovation and advanced research and development.

"With more than 100,000 people employed in the region's tech sector, digital health is a critical industry hiding in plain sight in Kansas City," said Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council. "The legacy of digital health companies in the region and the innovation coming out of this sector creates opportunities for our market to attract companies, including Hart, that are building the next generation of digital health technology."

About Hart, Inc.

Founded in 2012 in Orange County, California, Hart is a health care technology company focused on enhancing health systems through state-of-the-art data management solutions. Our mission is to connect, organize, and elevate the value of health care data. With compatibility across over 400 EHR systems, Hart provides reliable data transformation, significantly improving the quality and accessibility of health care information. At Hart, we are dedicated to making data accessible for every patient, allowing for improved care and better outcomes. For more information visit https://www.hart.com/

About the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City

The Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, Missouri, is a 501c4 agency that works to retain and grow its resident businesses, attract high opportunity companies, and attract and retain a skilled and diverse workforce. The goal of EDCKC is to foster continued and sustainable growth that benefits a vibrant and diverse community. To learn more, visit edckc.com.

About the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC)

Serving the 18-county, two-state Kansas City area, the Kansas City Area Development Council is an economic development nonprofit that promotes the region's business and lifestyle assets to companies and talent around the world. Working closely with its two states, and 50-plus county and community partners, the region has attracted more than 64,000 new jobs over its 45-year history. KCADC also leads the efforts behind the KC Animal Health Corridor, KC SmartPort, TeamKC, KC Global Design and KC Heartland. thinkKC.com

Media Contact

