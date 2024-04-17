Hartell, Leading Pump Manufacturer, Strengthens Commitment to Latin America with Dedicated Sales Rep

"I am excited to be representing a leader in innovation in this field and to bring these cutting-edge and proven solutions to Latin America." Post this

Establishing a dedicated channel to better serve the market, Hartell is partnering with Mr. German Beroes, whose 25+ years of HVAC sales experience spans the Caribbean, Central American, and South American regions. Coupled with his deep understanding of the market, Mr. Beroes' background in HVAC applications and service and knowledge of Hartell pumps brings a unique advantage to the areas' manufacturers, partners, and OEMs.

Mr. Beroes welcomes the opportunity and says, "I am excited to be representing a leader in innovation in this field and to bring these cutting-edge and proven solutions to Latin America."

HVAC Global Reps will provide customers in Latin America with Hartell's full range of pump solutions. Learn more about Hartell's pumps for residential and commercial HVAC industries at http://hartell.com/.

About Hartell

Hartell is a business of Ingersoll Rand, which has been supplying a full line of innovative, high-quality condensate, wastewater, ice machine, and general-purpose pumps to the HVAC, plumbing, and refrigeration industries. Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), is a global leader in mission-critical flow creation and industrial technologies. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

