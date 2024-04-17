Hartell, Leading Pump Manufacturer, Strengthens Commitment to Latin America with Dedicated Sales Rep

Hartell appoints HVAC Global Reps as manufacturer's representatives to serve the Latin American Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Commercial Refrigeration markets.
BURBANK, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hartell, a leading US-based pump manufacturer, is pleased to announce its expansion into Latin America. Hartell brings over 60 years of expertise and innovation in industrial and commercial pumps to the Latin American market through a partnership with Mr. German Beroes of HVAC Global Reps.
Hartell engineers high-quality condensate removal pumps, utility sink pumps, and OEM ice machine replacement pumps for the HVAC, plumbing, refrigeration, and ice machine industries. Built for superior performance and reliability, Hartell's high-quality pumps have proven longevity and are manufactured to strict quality standards in ISO-certified facilities. Each pump is designed for easy installation, low maintenance, and safety right out of the box, ensuring reliability through heavy use.
Establishing a dedicated channel to better serve the market, Hartell is partnering with Mr. German Beroes, whose 25+ years of HVAC sales experience spans the Caribbean, Central American, and South American regions. Coupled with his deep understanding of the market, Mr. Beroes' background in HVAC applications and service and knowledge of Hartell pumps brings a unique advantage to the areas' manufacturers, partners, and OEMs.
Mr. Beroes welcomes the opportunity and says, "I am excited to be representing a leader in innovation in this field and to bring these cutting-edge and proven solutions to Latin America."
HVAC Global Reps will provide customers in Latin America with Hartell's full range of pump solutions. Learn more about Hartell's pumps for residential and commercial HVAC industries at http://hartell.com/.
About Hartell
Hartell is a business of Ingersoll Rand, which has been supplying a full line of innovative, high-quality condensate, wastewater, ice machine, and general-purpose pumps to the HVAC, plumbing, and refrigeration industries. Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), is a global leader in mission-critical flow creation and industrial technologies. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.
Media Contact
Irma Aguilar, Hartell, An Ingersoll Rand Business, 1 856-665-5457, [email protected], https://www.hartell.com
SOURCE Hartell, An Ingersoll Rand Business
Share this article