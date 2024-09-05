HARTING Americas to Showcase Next-Generation Connectivity Portfolio at IMTS Chicago

HARTING will be at booth #237345, which will have its mobile product showcase on wheels containing its entire portfolio of advanced plug-and-play connectivity products that allow manufacturers to reduce the number of wires and labor needed to operate. Post this

"Efficient connectors that use fewer materials and produce more power are the future of manufacturing and other critical industries powering the world, and as the world's top industrial connector supplier, we understand this better than anyone," said Lucas Knapp, Vice President of Product Management and Market Development at HARTING Americas. "Engineers will have hands-on experiences with our products at our booth to understand how they work. Between experiencing our connectors, testing our new AI platform, and speaking with our team of experts, visitors will have a greater understanding of the future of connectivity and smart manufacturing."

HARTING will be at booth #237345, which will have its mobile product showcase on wheels containing its entire portfolio of advanced plug-and-play connectivity products that allow manufacturers to reduce the number of wires and labor needed to operate. In addition, guests can test the company's new AI tool by simply entering a few criteria and specifications for the functionality they need and the model generates a recommended existing connector as well as suggestions for a custom solution.

Attendees will also learn about the inefficiencies of hardwiring through a hands-on display to better understand why that process has no place in modern machinery. The booth will feature an interactive modularity display with the company's Han-Eco Lego sculptures, where visitors will have a tangible and visible experience with the lightweight connector solution that showcases the benefits of modular connectors.

To learn more about how HARTING is developing new technology for manufacturers, register for the conference at https://www.imts.com/show/reg.cfm and visit the team at IMTS September 9-14 at booth #237345.

