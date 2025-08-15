Harvey Capital Calls on Peakstone Board to Initiate Aggressive Share Buyback Program, Citing Significant Undervaluation

In an open letter, a dedicated investor urges the Peakstone Board of Directors to initiate an aggressive share repurchase program, arguing the company is significantly undervalued. The author highlights key metrics, including an incredibly low price-to-FFO ratio of 4.91x and an implied portfolio cap rate of 12.9%, to make the case that buying back shares is the most value-creating action the board can take. The letter concludes by stating this opportunity is an "inflection point" that will lead to immense long-term value and growth for the company.

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A dedicated investor and long-term believer in Peakstone's portfolio has issued a strong and detailed open letter to the company's Board of Directors. While commending the board's strategic pivot to a pure-play industrial REIT and the recent dividend cut, the author asserts that the failure to initiate an aggressive share repurchase program is a critical misstep.