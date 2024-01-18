Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate brokerage Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. is one of the exclusive agencies representing the luxury real estate market in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada.

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage, founded in 1957, is known for offering luxury services across the Greater Toronto Area for homes in every price range. In the face of larger franchises, this independent brokerage has thrived, boasting over 300 sales representatives in 6 offices throughout the GTA, including Muskoka, Huntsville, and Prince Edward County. Their continuing support of 225 charitable organizations every year has allowed them to maintain a solid reputation as a successful and socially responsible corporation.