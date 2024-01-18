Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate brokerage Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd. is one of the exclusive agencies representing the luxury real estate market in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada.
TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage, founded in 1957, is known for offering luxury services across the Greater Toronto Area for homes in every price range. In the face of larger franchises, this independent brokerage has thrived, boasting over 300 sales representatives in 6 offices throughout the GTA, including Muskoka, Huntsville, and Prince Edward County. Their continuing support of 225 charitable organizations every year has allowed them to maintain a solid reputation as a successful and socially responsible corporation.
Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage is synonymous with integrity, honesty, and success. No other real estate brand has more impact.
Visit Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/harvey-kalles-real-estate-ltd-brokerage/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com.
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, [email protected], http://www.hauteresidence.com
SOURCE Haute Residence
Share this article