Has Einstein Misled Science? Are Black Holes Just a Fantasy? Bold Answers in Provocative New Film

"...people take the dogmas of science to be a kind of religious belief system... And it's this dogmatic belief system which I think is now constricting and holding science back in a very serious way." --- Dr. Rupert Sheldrake Tweet this

Biologist and Science Historian Dr. Rupert Sheldrake, states in the film, "For many people, science has become a belief system, a world view. This is sometimes called Scientism, where people take the dogmas of science to be a kind of religious belief system or quasi-religious belief system. And it's this dogmatic belief system which I think is now constricting and holding science back in a very serious way. In almost every branch of science, we see the Law of Diminishing Returns – more expensive research yields fewer and fewer really new results."

The film features 12 other experts, such as Dr. Gerald Pollack, of UW, who adds, "Scientific revolutions have been few and far between... There've been lots of technological revolutions… [But] can you name something that's happened in the past 30 years that… has succeeded in changing the world [like] the structure of DNA… or the splitting of the atom?... So much money is going into science… [yet] the progress is incremental, it's not revolutionary. We face a lot of problems these days that need solutions, often solutions will come from scientific revolutions."

Though there are numerous videos and series teaching the principles of the Electric Universe theory, "Breaking the Science Barrier" is the first movie to document the entire history of the movement, touch on some of the theory's basic concepts without getting technical, and point out their struggles in getting wider acceptance for their new paradigm. This is the third feature-length documentary created by the Nlightning artZ production studio. More information, the trailer, press kit, images from the film are available at https://breakingthesciencebarrier.com/.

