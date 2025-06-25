HasData Launches API to Provide Structured Data from Google's AI Mode Search

Our API turns Google's AI answers into actionable business intelligence, restoring the visibility that AI-driven search has taken away. Post this

The HasData API directly addresses this new business intelligence gap. It is the first tool that allows developers and marketers to programmatically access the full content of Google's AI Mode responses—including the AI-generated text, the web sources cited in the answer, and related questions—and receive it as clean, structured JSON data. This provides a reliable and scalable alternative to building and maintaining brittle, in-house web scrapers or using official Google APIs that are not designed for this purpose.

"With the rollout of AI Mode, Google fundamentally changed the flow of information on the internet, leaving many businesses in the dark," said Roman Milyushkevich, CEO of HasData. "Our mission is to restore visibility and provide the critical data infrastructure companies need to adapt and thrive. The HasData API is the first and most crucial tool for any business that depends on search for its success."

By converting unstructured AI answers into machine-readable data, the HasData API empowers organizations to:

Monitor brand reputation and sentiment within AI-generated results.

Conduct in-depth competitive analysis of how rivals are positioned.

Discover new content opportunities based on AI-surfaced topics and questions.

Analyze which sources Google's AI deems authoritative in their industry.

The HasData API for Google AI Mode is now available. Documentation, pricing, and API key access are provided through the company's website at https://hasdata.com/.

About HasData: HasData is a leading provider of data-as-a-service solutions for digital businesses. The company specializes in developing robust APIs that deliver clean, structured data from complex web sources, empowering marketers, developers, and analysts with the intelligence they need to make strategic decisions.

Media Contact

Roman Milyushkevich, HasData, 1 605-496-9445, [email protected], https://hasdata.com/

SOURCE HasData