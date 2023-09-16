HashCash Offers Its White-Label Crypto Exchange Services to India-Based Global Enterprise

India is an evolving country, and with the recent growth in crypto adoption, it is a step ahead in becoming the next global crypto hub. We are excited to collaborate and contribute our cutting-edge technology software to fuel crypto adoption among financial enterprises. Tweet this

Blockchain pioneer, and CEO of HashCash Consultants, Raj Chowdhury asserts, "India is an evolving country, and with the recent growth in crypto adoption, it is a step ahead in becoming the next global crypto hub. We are excited to collaborate and contribute our cutting-edge technology software to fuel crypto adoption among financial enterprises." He previously highlighted the need for standardized regulations for crypto sustenance.

The "white-label crypto exchange software" provided by HashCash Consultants is based on cutting-edge blockchain technology and comes with advanced features like SegWit, BIP, DB encryption, 3-point architecture, Firebase, and multi-signature hot and cold wallets. The software is compatible with various fiat currencies and devices, including Android, iOS, and Windows. The latest updates include a range of trading options such as Margin, Futures, Leverage, Options, and OTC. In addition, it offers various services, including crypto-custodial solutions, crypto-powered banking, crypto-collateralized lending, and more.

HashCash has a proven track record of successful blockchain product deployments in more than 26 countries, including UAE, Finland, South Korea, Vietnam, and Brazil, establishing itself as a global leader in the blockchain development industry. The company has been recognized as one of the top blockchain development firms by a global research organization. HashCash Consultants is now aiming to expand into the metaverse sector in the upcoming year and is actively growing its operations in East India. HC Corporate Payment, one of HashCash's most notable products, is gaining significant traction in the worldwide B2B payment market.

The collaboration between HashCash Consultants and the India-based global enterprise is a significant step towards the growth and adoption of cryptocurrencies in India. With the rising number of crypto users and the potential for India to become the next crypto hub, HashCash's cutting-edge technology will help financial enterprises adopt and contribute to innovation.

About HashCash Consultants:

HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, Billbitcoins. HashCash offers exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

Media Contact

Coleen Facete, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, [email protected]

SOURCE Hashcash Digest