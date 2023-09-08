HashCash to Provide White Label Crypto Exchange Software to a UAE-Based Enterprise

We are excited to extend our cutting-edge technology and strategic approach that will enable enterprises to kickstart their crypto exchange platform. We believe in collaboration and plan to contribute to the growing crypto community in the UAE. Tweet this

Blockchain pioneer, and CEO of HashCash Consultants, Raj Chowdhury asserts, "We are excited to extend our cutting-edge technology and strategic approach that will enable enterprises to kickstart their crypto exchange platform. We believe in collaboration and plan to contribute to the growing crypto community in the UAE." He has previously highlighted the need to support strong crypto projects facing liquidity crises.

The cutting-edge blockchain technology underpinned HashCash product, "white-label crypto exchange software" is equipped with advanced features such as SegWit, BIP, 3-point architecture, Firebase, DB encryption, and multi-signature hot and cold wallets. It is also compatible with multiple fiat currencies and devices including iOS, Android, and Windows. The latest updates include a wide range of trading alternatives such as Leverage, Margin, Futures, Options, and OTC, along with additional services such as crypto-powered banking, crypto-custodial solutions, crypto-collateralized lending, and more.

"As trust in the current financial infrastructure diminishes and the adoption of cryptocurrency rises, people's hopes are growing stronger. With the new regulations imposed by the UAE, we believe that the crypto community will be further empowered and crypto startups will be able to thrive," concluded Chowdhury.

With a strong track record of successful blockchain product deployments in over 26 countries, including South Korea, Finland, Brazil, and Vietnam, HashCash has established itself as a global leader in the blockchain development space. Hashcash Consultants has been listed as one of the top blockchain development companies by a global research firm. The company is now setting its sights on expansion into the metaverse segment in the coming year, while also actively growing its operations across East India. One of HashCash's most notable products, HC Corporate Payment, is gaining significant traction in the global B2B payment market.

Over the decades, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology have observed immense growth. With the worldwide adoption and acceptance of cryptocurrencies, major financial enterprises are excited to add crypto trading to their list of services. HashCash Consultants looks forward to collaborating with such enterprises with trust and transparency.

About HashCash Consultants:

HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, Billbitcoins. HashCash offers exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

