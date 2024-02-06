HashHouse Tech and Riot Platforms Join Forces for a 200 MW Deployment for their Corsicana Site

"Not only have we designed a custom solution for the MicroBT immersion series, allowing them to achieve their highest of operational efficiencies, we have streamlined installation and deployment time for Riot, through our custom turnkey solution." Anthony Levesque, CEO of HashHouse Post this

Anthony Levesque, CEO of HashHouse, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering tailor-made solutions that maximize BTC mining equipment's full potential. "Not only have we designed a custom solution for the MicroBT immersion series, allowing them to achieve their highest of operational efficiencies, we have streamlined installation and deployment time for Riot, through our custom turnkey solution." said Levesque.

The Poseidon Platform offers a comprehensive integrated solution that can be energized with significantly reduced deployment time and lower implementation costs, while maximizing operational benefits. With this efficient and cost-effective solution, HashHouse aims to revolutionize the cryptocurrency mining landscape and make immersion the prime cooling method for the future of mining.

Jason Les, CEO of Riot Platforms, expressed his excitement in the new partnership. "We are thrilled to partner with HashHouse Tech as a supplier for immersion-cooling technology for our Corsicana Facility, as they share our vision for scalability and operational efficiency," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "The purchase option for additional phases underscores Riot's dedication to scaling our Bitcoin mining operations with a focus on innovation and capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the evolving landscape."

As part of the agreement, Riot has the option to purchase additional phases, highlighting their confidence in the partnership and the potential for future expansion. This flexibility ensures that Riot can adapt and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the evolving cryptocurrency market.

Kirk Su, Chairman of HashHouse Tech, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating, "Our solution will play a pivotal role in enabling Riot's deployment of MicroBT Immersion miners, bringing their mining operations full circle." This collaboration represents a major milestone for both companies, as they work together to shape the future of cryptocurrency mining toward Immersion Cooling.

About HashHouse Tech

HashHouse Tech is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the field of cryptocurrency mining and Immersion Cooling. With a focus on efficiency and performance, the company offers cutting-edge products and services to empower clients to maximize their mining capabilities. HashHouse Tech is dedicated to pushing boundaries and revolutionizing the industry, empowering clients with turnkey solutions that embody the spirit of progress and excellence in the Bitcoin Mining space.

About Riot Platforms, Inc.

Riot's (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world's leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform. Our mission is to positively impact the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company focused on a vertically integrated strategy. The Company has data center hosting operations in central Texas, Bitcoin mining operations in central Texas, and electrical switchgear engineering and fabrication operations in Denver, Colorado.

For more information, visit www.riotplatforms.com.

