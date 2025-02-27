HASK Launches New Repair Series with RepairPro™ Technology

An advanced, accessible bond-building formula for stronger, healthier hair!

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HASK, the industry leader in delivering targeted, effective haircare solutions and repairing treatments for all hair types, once again flexes its mending muscles with the launch of its new REPAIR SERIES featuring REPAIRPRO™ TECHNOLOGY—proven to increase hair strength, reduce breakage, and improve flexibility for soft, healthy, and strong results. This five-piece hair system will be available at Target, CVS, and Amazon for $10.99 each. It's the ultimate hair repairing dupe, delivering salon-quality repair at an affordable price. HASK, which stands for Hair and Skin Kindness, has developed RepairPro™ a breakthrough technology that uses natural corn-derived acids, polysaccharides, and linseed and chia seed extracts to create a flexible bridge between broken bonds. Unlike protein-based bond builders that can overload strands and leave hair stiff and brittle, RepairPro™ weightlessly reinforces hair, restoring its natural strength and flexibility.

The Repair Series collection includes:

Strength & Length Boosting Scalp & Hair Serum – A lightweight, non-greasy, and fast-absorbing serum that helps promote stronger, longer, and thicker-looking hair from root to tip. Infused with Rosemary & Tea Tree Oils and Biotin, it nourishes the scalp while encouraging healthy hair growth. Apply directly to the scalp and massage in. $10.99 for 3.3 oz. | Up to 85% damage repair*

for 3.3 oz. | Up to 85% damage repair* Weightless Repair Hair Oil Mist – An ultra-fine, lightweight mist that hydrates without weighing hair down. Formulated with a repairing blend of Argan Oil and RepairPro™ Complex, it smooths and strengthens hair for softer, shinier results. $10.99 for 4.15 oz. | Up to 98% damage repair*

for 4.15 oz. | Up to 98% damage repair* Intensive Repair Hair Oil – A deeply hydrating, multi-tasking oil powered by Argan Oil and RepairPro™ Complex to repair damage, strengthen against breakage, and reduce frizz for a smooth, polished finish. $10.99 for 4.15 oz. | Up to 90% damage repair*

for 4.15 oz. | Up to 90% damage repair* Bond Building Leave-In Treatment Cream – A restorative leave-in treatment designed to repair and strengthen hair damaged by heat styling and chemical treatments. Infused with Argan Oil and powered by Triple Bond Complex™ Technology, it rebuilds broken hair bonds, reversing damage for smoother, healthier strands. Can be used on wet or dry hair. $10.99 for 3.3 fl oz. | Up to 85% damage repair*

for 3.3 fl oz. | Up to 85% damage repair* Bond Building Rinse-Out Deep Conditioner – A deeply hydrating and reparative mask that works to rebuild broken bonds and restore strength. Formulated with Triple Bond

Complex™ and Argan Oil, it helps repair damage from heat styling and chemicaltreatments. Apply, leave on for 10 minutes, rinse, and style as usual. $10.99 for 8 fl oz. | Proven to provide 94% hair repair after just one use* * Study performed on bleached-damaged hair when compared to untreated hair

Key repairing ingredients & innovation:

RepairPro™ Technology – A cutting-edge, vegan bonding ingredient that strengthens and repairs damaged hair, fortifying each strand to enhance flexibility and prevent breakage.

Triple Bond™ Complex – Helps rebuild broken bonds in the hair shaft, reversing damage caused by heat, styling, and chemical treatments.

Argan Oil – Known for its hydrating properties, it protects against breakage and enhances hair elasticity.

Hair damage isn't just caused by heat styling—environmental factors, pollution, and even brushing can contribute to breakage. Laboratory studies on bleached, damaged hair show that HASK restores up to 98% of hair's original strength in just one use, bringing your hair back to life without breaking the bank. "Our new Repair Series embodies the essence of accessible luxury. In today's beauty landscape, consumers want high-performance formulas that deliver salon-quality results without the prestige price tag," says Jaime Kontz, VP of Marketing and Product Development at Inspired Beauty Brands. "With RepairPro™ Technology, we've developed an advanced repair solution that strengthens and restores hair at an affordable price point. At HASK, we believe transformative haircare should be accessible to all, without compromise."

All HASK products are free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, and mineral oil. They are also vegan, cruelty-free, and made with PCR packaging. To learn more about the new launch, follow HASK on Instagram @haskhair and TikTok @haskbeauty or visit haskbeauty.com.

About HASK: HASK stands for Hair and Skin Kindness. Our mission is to create a community centered around compassion and self-acceptance by inspiring acts of kindness and moments of self-care, no matter how small. To us, being kind means celebrating all hair types and textures, formulating our products from the safest ingredients, and focusing on sustainability. We are built on the beauty of kindness, inside and out.

