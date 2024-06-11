HASK Ofﬁcially Launches New Look and Global Brand Refresh

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HASK (a.k.a. Hair and Skin Kindness) officially launches a new look and global brand refresh that reflects the brand's long-standing commitment to creating clean beauty formulas made to meet the needs of all hair types. Founded in 1946, HASK is a global leader in the beauty category with a portfolio of reparative hair care products made using strict clean beauty and sustainability standards.

"Repair with Care", reimagines HASK's strong brand heritage and will be supported by a new global marketing campaign that taps into consumers' self-care rituals. The new look and feel will be announced throughout packaging, social media, digital ads, creator collaborations and marketing, as well as a brand-new HASK website redesign. Inspired by HASK's reparative hair treatments, "Repair with Care", is intended to enhance restorative self-care moments and promote intentional hair care rituals for all.

"At HASK we believe there is a deep-rooted connection between hair health and self-confidence. As a leader in hair treatments, including the brand's popular deep conditioners, shine oils and multi-benefit sprays, we deliver meaningful solutions that powerfully transform hair and self-confidence. Thoughtfully created for all hairkind, the new campaign reflects our core values of Hair and Skin Kindness and HASK's mission with a reimagined, authentic approach that invites consumers to prioritize their well-being via reparative treatments," states VP of Marketing, Jaime Kontz.

The announcement coincides with HASK hitting physical and digital shelves at retail partners nationwide, including Target, Walmart and Amazon. A new logo, utilizing a modern typeface, emphasizes the brand's core values. HASKS's iconic amber hued bottles remain intact with updated packaging labels designed to improve shopability for consumers both in-store and online. Eco-friendly packaging and enhanced clean beauty standards include formula upgrades and 100% PCR plastic bottles saving 500 tons of virgin plastic per year, wind powered paper board displays and box production, vegan collections and removing silicones while improving YUKA scores.

"We are excited to unveil our new look to HASK's loyal fans while introducing the HASK Repair with Care ethos and mission to a new audience of customers passionate about clean, effective and accessible hair care solutions that can be a central part of their at-home self-care rituals." adds Jaime.

Follow HASK on Instagram @haskhair and TikTok @haskbeauty and visit us at haskbeauty.com. HASK is a global brand available in over 40 countries. U.S. retail partners include Target, Walmart, Amazon, CVS, Walgreens and HEB.

HASK stands for Hair and Skin Kindness. Our mission is to create a community centered around compassion and self-acceptance by inspiring acts of kindness and moments of self-care, no matter how small. To us, being kind means celebrating all hair types and textures, formulating our products from the safest ingredients and focusing on sustainability. We are built on the beauty of kindness, inside and out.

