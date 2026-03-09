HASK Refreshes Its Look with Bold New Designs and Product Innovations

Emphasizing kindness at each step, HASK's refreshed look and launches celebrate clean, conscious haircare for all hair types.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HASK, a global leader in clean and accessible haircare, is proud to debut its brand refresh alongside a new lineup of product launches rolling out at Amazon, Walgreens, and Target beginning January 2026. This next chapter ushers in a bold visual identity and expanded assortment designed to better meet the needs of today's consumer, all while staying true to HASK's long-standing mission of Hair and Skin Kindness.

As part of this rollout, HASK is introducing three new innovations at Amazon and Walgreens and expanding its Texture Series to Target, bringing high-performance essentials to even more shoppers nationwide. To help introduce the refreshed brand identity and new product innovations to a new generation of consumers, HASK is partnering with social media star Brooke Monk, whose 50M+ followers love her authentic content, to spotlight the launch across digital platforms.

Launching at Amazon & Walgreens:

Heat Protect + Keratin & Jojoba Oil Thermal Mist (MSRP: $8.99) - Provides heat protection up to 450°F/232°C to defend hair against damage from blow dryers, flat irons, and curling wands. This ultra-fine mist infused with keratin and jojoba oil smooths frizz, helps reduce breakage, and leaves hair sleek, strong, and ready to style without weighing hair down.

Weightless Repair + Argan Oil Hair Oil Mist (MSRP: $9.99) - Delivers a featherlight veil of moisture for strands that feel stronger and look instantly revived. Infused with nutrient-rich argan oil, this mist helps soften, smooth, and boost shine—never greasy, never heavy—just effortlessly healthy-looking hair.

Gloss Coat + Argan Oil High Shine Glaze (MSRP: $11.99) - Transform dull, dry strands with the HASK Gloss Coat High Shine Glaze. A 5-minute treatment that delivers 50% more shine for vibrant, glass-like hair. This hydrating rinse-out treatment revives lackluster locks and helps smooth frizz, leaving your hair looking healthier, feeling softer, and glowing like never before.

Expanding to Target:

HASK's fan-favorite Texture Series will now be available at Target, bringing top-performing essentials to even more consumers. The new Target lineup will include:

Texture Series Mega Slip Pre-Shampoo Detangler (MSRP: $9.99): Melts away stubborn knots and tangles while preventing future snags and breakage.

Texture Series Beyond Moisture Recovery Mask (MSRP: $9.99): Provides ultra-hydration and protection from future damage, all while keeping curls soft, silky, and shiny

Texture Series Twist Tamer Leave-In Conditioner (MSRP: $9.99): Helps strengthen and repair the internal structure of all curl types and all levels of damage. Best for weakened, damaged hair.

Texture Series Scalp Secret Strengthening Scalp & Hair Oil (MSRP: $9.99): Helps improve overall scalp health, creating an optimal environment for hair to thrive while moisturizing, helping to repair hair, support growth, and shine.

"We're excited to debut our new look with retail partners across the US and introduce a fresh wave of innovations across Amazon, Walgreens, and Target. From our new heat-protecting and shine-boosting treatments to the expansion of our Texture Series at Target, this next chapter is all about delivering high-performance, clean formulas with now with easier shop-ability," says Jaime Kontz, VP Marketing and Product Development. "Our new updated packaging will utilize the same great formulas with a new design, infused with recycled plastic, to stand out on shelves while staying true to HASK's commitment to kindness, toward hair, our consumers, and the planet. Now, the kindness that has always been inside our bottles will be reflected in the new packaging."

HASK's updated brand identity reinforces its commitment to clean, conscious beauty. The redesign centers on full-color bottles made from recycled plastic, a benefits-first label hierarchy, and expanded ingredient storytelling for greater transparency and stronger shelf impact. As part of this refresh, HASK is also introducing larger 16 oz. bottles across core collections at an accessible price point.

All HASK products are free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, and mineral oil. They are also vegan, cruelty-free, and made with PCR packaging. To learn more, follow HASK on Instagram @haskhair and TikTok @haskbeauty or visit haskbeauty.com.

About HASK:

HASK is a global brand available in over 65 countries. U.S. retail partners include Target, Walmart, Amazon, CVS, Walgreens, and HEB. Follow HASK on Instagram @haskhair and TikTok @haskbeauty and visit us at haskbeauty.com.

HASK stands for Hair and Skin Kindness. Our mission is to create a community centered around compassion and self-acceptance by inspiring acts of kindness and moments of self-care, no matter how small. To us, being kind means celebrating all hair types and textures, formulating our products from the safest ingredients, and focusing on sustainability. We are built on the beauty of kindness, inside and out.

Media Contact

Mikal Daniel, HASK, 1 647.577.7902, [email protected]

SOURCE HASK