Haskell Education® Earns Five Best of NeoCon Awards, Including Innovation Award, and People's Choice Award for the Pathmaker™ Table Collection

This is the culmination of 3 years of research and development and represents the future of collaborative learning spaces. Post this

Best of NeoCon – Silver Award: Education Solutions

Best of Neocon – Silver Award: Tables – Height Adjustable

Best of NeoCon – Innovation Award

Best of NeoCon – People Choice Award

Best of NeoCon – Business Impact Award

The Pathmaker Table was also an Honoree for the Interior Design Magazines HiP award.

A hallmark of NeoCon since 1990, Best of NeoCon is the official awards program honoring outstanding new products from across a wide range of vertical markets. New product designs were evaluated on-site at THE MART in Chicago by a diverse jury of leading architects, designers, specifiers and facility managers with expertise spanning commercial, healthcare, education and hospitality sectors. Business Impact entrant finalists were further evaluated onsite by a panel of journalists from prestigious outlets such as Inc. Magazine, Crains Chicago Business, Forbes, DeZeen, Wirecutter, Architectural Record and more, with an emphasis on how product design can have a positive impact on the bottom line of any organization.

"It's rewarding to be recognized across these five categories including the Innovation Award. Our initial goal was to create a table where all students are welcome, regardless of ability. While a simple idea, this is the culmination of 3 years of research and development and represents the future of collaborative learning spaces," said Cristel Hutchinson, V.P of Sales at Haskell Education. "We are honored to be selected by these esteemed jury members. Seeing the Pathmaker Table recognized for its literal impact on the well-being of students and adults alike is just outstanding."

The Pathmaker Table represents a breakthrough in inclusive design as the first truly ADA-compliant table collection purpose-built for hands-on learning environments. Guided by universal design principles, the collection seamlessly integrates accessibility and equity into a large-format table without the need for special modifications or separate seating. When universal design principles are built into learning environments, students of all abilities can participate fully, reducing barriers to engagement. The Pathmaker Table provides a more equitable educational experience where every student can succeed.

Powered by easily changeable / rechargeable batteries, the Pathmaker Table allows for seamless adjustability from 29" to 42" accommodating all bodies while meeting multiple ADA requirements. A wide range of surface materials makes the collection ideal for numerous types of environments including maker spaces, culinary spaces, science and lab spaces as well as corporate / team environments.

The Pathmaker Table. Designed for Equity, Built for Everyone™.

For more information about our products, including the Pathmaker Table, please visit haskelleducation.com.

About Haskell Education

Haskell Education designs and manufactures the highest quality furniture for the education marketplace. We serve institutions across multiple segments of learning including K-12, higher education and corporate training facilities. Haskell Educations' comprehensive portfolio of products is designed to enhance learning outcomes and support the highest levels of student engagement. Learn.Think.Do.

Media Contact

John Myers, Haskell Education, 1 800-334-8888, [email protected], https://www.haskelleducation.com/

SOURCE Haskell Education