Haskell Education® Earns Six 2026 Spaces4Learning New Product Awards for the Pathmaker™ Table Collection

From the beginning, our goal was to design a table that removes barriers and gives every student the opportunity to fully participate in hands-on learning. Post this

Classroom (Desks and Tables)

Platinum Award – Higher Education

Gold Award – K-12 (Tie)

Library Furniture

Platinum Award – Higher Education

Platinum Award – K-12

Science/Vocational (Desks and Tables)

Platinum Award – Higher Education

Gold Award – K-12

The annual Spaces4Learning New Product Awards recognize outstanding products that help create innovative, engaging, and effective learning environments. Judged by a panel of education professionals and industry experts, the awards celebrate products that demonstrate excellence in design, functionality, value, and their ability to positively impact teaching and learning across educational settings.

"It is incredibly rewarding to see the Pathmaker Table recognized across so many educational categories," said Cristel Hutchinson, Vice President of Sales at Haskell Education. "From the beginning, our goal was to design a table that removes barriers and gives every student the opportunity to fully participate in hands-on learning. Receiving recognition from Spaces4Learning reinforces our belief that inclusive, universally designed furniture can make a meaningful difference in today's classrooms."

The Pathmaker Table is the result of three years of research and development, setting a new standard in inclusive design as the first truly ADA-compliant table collection purpose-built for hands-on learning environments. Guided by universal design principles, the collection seamlessly integrates accessibility and equity into a large-format table without requiring special modifications or separate seating. When universal design is incorporated into learning environments, students of all abilities can participate fully, creating more equitable opportunities for collaboration, creativity, and engagement.

Powered by easily changeable, rechargeable batteries, the Pathmaker Table adjusts seamlessly from 29 to 42 inches, accommodating a wide range of users while meeting multiple ADA requirements. A broad selection of work surface materials makes the collection ideal for maker spaces, STEM and science labs, culinary programs, libraries, collaborative classrooms, and corporate learning environments.

"Our mission has always been to design furniture that improves learning outcomes through thoughtful innovation," added Hutchinson. "The Pathmaker Table embodies that mission by bringing accessibility, flexibility, and collaboration together in one solution that benefits every learner."

The Pathmaker Table. Designed for Equity, Built for Everyone™.

For more information about our products, including the Pathmaker Table, please visit haskelleducation.com.

About Haskell Education

Haskell Education designs and manufactures the highest quality furniture for the education marketplace. We serve institutions across multiple segments of learning including K-12, higher education and corporate training facilities. Haskell Educations' comprehensive portfolio of products is designed to enhance learning outcomes and support the highest levels of student engagement. Learn.Think.Do.

Media Contact

John Myers, Haskell Education, 1 800-334-8888, [email protected], https://www.haskelleducation.com/

SOURCE Haskell Education